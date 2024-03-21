Not all hybrid cars will save you money right away. Here are 7 that will

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Cars

They may be more fuel efficient, but Consumer Reports points out that some hybrids take longer than others to lead to savings

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Ford Maverick Hybrid
Photo: Ford

No one likes paying for gas, but at the same time, not everyone is ready or in a position to go full-electric. Hybrids offer a tempting middle ground between gas-only and electric-only that promises better fuel economy without the need to find a spot to charge. Typically, though, you’re paying more for the hybrid version, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll make your money back right out of the gate.

So from a financial perspective, which hybrids are worth buying, and which ones should you probably skip? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently published a list of the seven hybrids that should come with the quickest payoff, as well as three that take the longest. To get to their final ranking, they estimated $3.40 a gallon for regular and $4.20 for premium fuel, as well as yearly mileage of 12,000 miles.

Because of that, if you live somewhere with more expensive gas or drive more, your payoff period will be shorter than CR’s estimate. Still, it should give you a good general idea of whether or not it’s worth it to go with the hybrid version of any particular car. Let’s take a look at what made the final list.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Lexus NX Hybrid

Lexus NX Hybrid

Lexus NX Hybrid
Photo: Lexus

According to Consumer Reports, the hybrid is the version of the NX that you want regardless of whether you care about it being a hybrid or not, as it’s torquier and offers a more refined driving experience. It got 38 mpg in testing, saving a typical driver $689 a year. Ironically, CR paid $175 more for a gas-only NX350 than it did for a comparable NX350h, so the savings could be instant.

Ford Maverick Hybrid

Ford Maverick Hybrid

Ford Maverick Hybrid
Photo: Ford

A hybrid powertrain is standard on the Ford Maverick, so like with the NX hybrid, you won’t have to wait months or even years to see the benefit of skipping the gas-only version. In fact, you’ll start out $1,000 ahead if you stick with the Maverick XLT’s hybrid powertrain. And with a 37-mpg average in CR’s testing, it should save you $670 a year.

Lexus RX Hybrid

Lexus RX Hybrid

Lexus RX Hybrid
Photo: Lexus

Unlike the NX hybrid, a Lexus RX Hybrid Premium+ isn’t less expensive than its gas-only counterpart, but the hybrid that CR tested only cost an extra $250 and got 34 mpg in testing. Because of that, you should be able to make up the difference in six months or so.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

If you want cheap, basic transportation and great gas mileage, it’s hard to beat the Toyota Corolla hybrid. The Corolla LE hybrid that CR tested got 48 mpg and was only $310 more expensive than the 36-mpg gas-only Corolla LE. That difference should save you $280 a year, meaning you’ll come out ahead in a little over a year.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

There are plenty of three-row crossovers that you could buy instead of the Toyota Highlander, but good luck finding one that matches or beats the hybrid Highlander’s as-tested 35 mpg. The one CR bought cost $1,270 more than a similar gas-only Highlander, but the 13-mpg difference in fuel economy should save owners about $690 a year. Give it two years, and you’ll be saving money.

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Photo: Hyundai

Like the Lexus NX, CR says the Tucson hybrid is a better choice than the gas-only version even before you look at possible gas savings. It paid $1,225 more for its Tucson hybrid than a comparable gas-only Tucson, but at 35 mpg, its nine-mpg improvement should save owners $400 a year and take slightly more than three years to pay off.

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda CR-V Hybrid
Photo: Honda

Consumer Reports says the Honda CR-V Hybrid is also the one to buy if you can afford it. Jumping up to 35 mpg in the CR-V Hybrid Sport should save you $400 a year, which means in about three years, you’ll start saving money compared to a gas-only CR-V EX.

The Bad: Ford F-150 Hybrid

The Bad: Ford F-150 Hybrid

Ford F-150 Hybrid
Photo: Ford

The Ford F-150 is the first on the list of hybrids that CR says isn’t worth paying extra for. In testing, the F-150 Hybrid beat the gas-only version by a single mile per gallon overall. It also cost $3,300 more than the 2.7-liter, gas-only turbocharged V6 F-150. That would mean waiting more than 30 years to make your money back.

The Bad: Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Bad: Kia Sorento Hybrid

Kia Sorento Hybrid
Photo: Kia

The Kia Sorento Hybrid didn’t perform as poorly as the F-150 Hybrid, but three mpg better than the gas-only Sorento doesn’t suggest a quick timeframe for paying off the difference. CR didn’t share the difference in what it paid, but it estimated a 13-year payoff period.

The Bad: Honda Accord Hybrid

The Bad: Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda Accord Hybrid
Photo: Honda

With Honda making all of the upper trim levels of the Accord hybrids, it may be worth it to buy an Accord hybrid just because you like the extra features it comes with. Compared to a lower-trim non-hybrid, though, CR estimates it will take nine years to pay off the difference if you’re getting 40 mpg.

