5 hybrid crops that could thrive in climate change Wetter, hotter, and more unpredictable weather is set to wreak havoc on our food systems, but scientists are devising ways to mitigate the coming harm

Climate change is set to radically change farming practices. Rising temperatures will alter what crops can be grown where, shifting rainfall patterns might bring drought to some regions and floods to others, and warmer, wetter weather is expected to arrive with more pests and disease in tow.

Scientists are already hard at work figuring out which crops will be strongest in the face of our changing climate and developing new varietals that can withstand changing temperatures.

Here are some hybrid foods that will help keep the food system functioning as weather gets more extreme.