Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 200,000 EVs that could lose power

Hyundai (HYMTF+2.52% ) and Kia are recalling more than 200,000 electric vehicles over potential defects that could cut drive power to the vehicles.

The recall includes vehicles sold by Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, which are collectively owned by the South Korean Hyundai Motor Group. That includes Hyundai’s 2022-2024 Ioniq 5 and 2023-2025 Ioniq 6, Kia’s 2022-2024 EV6, and Genesis’ 2023-2025 GV60, GV70, and 2023-2024 G80 electric models.

Almost 63,000 Kia EVs are affected, while the remaining 145,235 units are Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, according to separate recall notices posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday. The integrated charging control unit (ICCU) — the part that charges the EV’s batteries and powers some accessor equipment — could have a part failure in some conditions, potentially opening its fuse and leaving the battery unable to be charged.

The affected vehicle would then enter “fail-safe” mode, allowing it to continue to drive but slowly lose power as the battery is emptied, according to Hyundai’s notice. Hyundai said that drivers should have between 20 and 40 minutes to pull over if their EV enters “fail-safe” mode. Consumers should watch for warning messages and dashboard lights while keeping an ear out for an “audible chime.”

Kia’s recall warns that the ICCU could become damaged over time, preventing it from charging an affected vehicle’s battery, with any remaining charge slowly being discharged. The recall notice states that if a consumer continues to drive the vehicle, the vehicle may eventually lose all motive power.

Both Hyundai and Kia already issued recall notices for this problem earlier this year, alerting consumers to problems with more than 146,000 electric vehiclesHThe latest recall is an expansion and replacement of that recall and notes that it affects vehicles produced as late as Nov. 9.

Dealers will inspect the ICCU and its fuse, perform repairs free of charge if necessary, and update the unit’s software, the companies said. Hyundai owners will be notified of the recall on Jan. 17, 2025, while Kia customers will be notified on Dec. 13. If vehicles were repaired as part of the earlier recall, the companies said they must also receive the new fix.