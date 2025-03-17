Identiv Inc. (INVE) reports earnings

In This Story INVE +1.89%

Identiv Inc. (INVE+1.89% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's operations following the sale of its Physical Security Business on September 6, 2024, to Hawk Acquisition, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vitaprotech SAS. The sale resulted in net cash proceeds of approximately $143.9 million.

Following the sale, Identiv focuses on its IoT Business, which develops and supplies specialty RFID and IoT solutions for the healthcare industry and other high-value markets. The company reported a net revenue of $26.6 million for 2024, a decrease from $43.4 million in 2023, attributed to lower unit sales of RFID transponder products.

Gross profit for 2024 was $0.3 million, down from $6.0 million in 2023, with a gross profit margin of 1.3%. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower sales and underutilization of production facilities.

Operating expenses increased to $28.3 million in 2024 from $19.5 million in 2023, driven by higher general and administrative expenses, including costs associated with strategic review-related activities.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $25.9 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million in 2023. The loss was impacted by strategic review-related costs and restructuring expenses.

Identiv's cash and cash equivalents increased to $135.6 million as of December 31, 2024, from $23.3 million in 2023, primarily due to proceeds from the sale of the Physical Security Business.

The company announced a stock repurchase program in November 2024, authorizing the purchase of up to $10 million of its common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Identiv repurchased 463,779 shares for approximately $1.9 million.

Identiv's management highlighted the transition of RFID device production from Singapore to Thailand, expected to be completed by June 2025, and the focus on high-margin opportunities with existing customers and partners.

The filing also outlines various risks, including competition in the RFID industry, reliance on key personnel, and macroeconomic factors that could impact the company's operations and financial results.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Identiv Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.