Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here's how other countries fared

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here's how other countries fared

Forty percent of all individuals with more than $10 million in assets live in the U.S.

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

Even in the face of economic and political uncertainty, the United States continued to lead the world in wealth creation in 2024, according to a report released by Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The number of high net worth individuals – or people with more than $10 million in assets – increased by 4.4% in 2024, with North America alone seeing a 5.2% growth.

Among ultra-high net worth individuals – those with more than $10 million in assets – American dominance is even starker. There are 905,413 UHNWIs in the U.S., more than twice the population of the ultra-wealthy in second place China. Nearly 40% of the richest individuals in the world live in the U.S., according to the report.

“While the global economy slowed through 2024, the resilience of the U.S. helped prop up investor confidence,” said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank, in a statement. “The trends powering wealth creation, including growth in financial markets led by equity markets and the bitcoin run, continued through 2024. And despite geopolitical tensions, resilient global trade further contributed to growth.”

The Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank analysts anticipate the U.S. holding onto its dominance in wealth creation for the next four years – but they also anticipate other regions seeing dramatic growth. Africa, with its young population and rich natural resources, could see a 17.8% increase in its population of HWNIs. In Asia, the population of HWNI is expected to increase from 854,465, in 2024, to 928,722, in 2028.

The means of wealth creation in Asia are also shifting from manufacturing into high-tech enterprise, said James Pomeroy, a global economist at HSBC (HSBC), in the Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank report.

This shift is partially due to increased smart phone access, enabling “a very entrepreneurial population that is able to grow businesses internationally,” he said. “This has created a start-up culture that’s been a big part of the growth story in places like India and the Philippines.”

Continue reading to see how much the population of high net worth individuals increased in every region of the world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Europe

Europe

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Europe saw a 1.4% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Latin America

Latin America

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Latin America saw a 1.5% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Middle East

The Middle East

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Francois Nel / Staff (Getty Images)

The Middle East saw a 2.7% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Australasia

Australasia

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Izhar Khan/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Australasia saw a 3.9% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Africa

Africa

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Africa saw a 4.7% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Asia

Asia

Image for article titled America had the most new multimillionaires in 2024. Here&#39;s how other countries fared
Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Asia saw a 5% increase in its population of high net worth individuals in 2024.

Advertisement