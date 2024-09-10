In-N-Out is using pop-ups to lure hungry customers — and to stop copycats

Since In-N-Out launched a successful round of chain restaurants across the country and even launched limited pop up experiences worldwide, the California-based food chain has been using temporary storefronts to protect its copyright.

In-N-Out has used international pop ups as a way to prevent other companies from copying their well-known food items, name, and even logo. The fast food chain has visited Australia, Japan, China, England, and Germany throughout recent years.

Back in August 2023, a burger restaurant in Culiacán, Mexico, called In-En-Aut sent customers into a frenzy because of its double-patty burgers with orange cheese that replicated the In-N-Out Burger.

Despite the widespread popularity of the Mexico-based restaurant, it brought litigation worries for In-N-Out — which eventually led In-En-Aut to change its name to Sofi’s Burger shortly after.

Following the incident, In-N-Out extended its trademark in Mexico — stating that other businesses cannot launch any business using any design or aesthetic that’s similar to the chain.

In another instance, Sydney, Australia-based burger joint Down N’ Out Burgers found itself in a similar situation after In-N-Out accused the burger company’s parent Hashtag Burgers of potentially misleading customers after infringing on its brand.

In Australia, brands could potentially lose their trademarks if they don’t use the name they applied for within five years. After losing its litigation battle with In-N-Out in 2020, Down N’ Out Burgers changed its name to Nameless Bar and then permanently closed the following year.