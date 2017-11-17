The global reputation of the United States has plunged as Germany takes the top slot
Germany is now the country with the best reputation in the world, topping the US, which in just one year fell from first to to sixth place, according to the Nation Brands Index.
Published| Photo by Reuters/Axel Schmidt
The survey tracks public perception of 50 countries in categories like quality of governance, attractiveness to tourists, and quality of exports.
Germany placed highly in five of the six categories but did poorly in tourism. Meanwhile, the US score was the only one to drop among the first 10 nations.
The US dropped most in the category that measures the perception of a national government’s “competence and fairness,” and “commitment to global values.”