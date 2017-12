Incomes grew more than 250% over five years in the Tokyo district where Google and Apple have offices, compared to 7% for the whole city

251%

Income in Minato—the area in Tokyo where industry giants like Google, Honda, Apple, and Sony have put down roots—increased 251% between 2012 and 2016. That’s a big difference from the overall Tokyo income growth of 7%.

Published | Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai