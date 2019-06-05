Indian millennials don’t want the 9-to-5 office day anymore

India’s millennials don’t want to clock face-time at offices anymore.

Over three-quarters of Indian respondents in a recent survey said they should have a work-from-home option.

The survey was conducted by jobs portal Shine.com and included over 1,200 respondents aged between 22 to 30 years, of which 70% were office goers, 10% involved in work-from-home jobs, and the rest a combination of the first two.

Work-life balance is the top reason Indians don’t want to work within the four walls of their offices—nearly 60% of the survey participants said so. Avoiding traffic, saving on commuting, and tending to kids were the other factors.

A flexible working culture “could not only help organisations improve their employee retention, but also attract talent,” Shine.com said in its report.

A two-year-long Stanford study found that work-from-home boosts productivity in a big way. Earlier, research done at Harvard Business School had displayed half the rate of attrition compared to office goers, while they reported much higher job satisfaction. Moms with flexible work hours and work-from-home options make more money than those who do not, a recent study found. It’s also a more environment-friendly concept as fewer commuters implies lesser pollution.

Some employers have already included these options, considering their merits. Over seven in 10 employees surveyed said their firms offer work from home—always or sometimes—or flexible work hours.

Also, only 6% of the employees wanted the work out of home option always. It’s the flexible hours that topped their wishlist, so that they get to control their schedules better.

All work, no play

However, Indian workers recognise that out-of-office work comes with its own set of challenges.

One in five found it difficult to put an end to their work day, attending calls, checking emails, and completing tasks beyond the stipulated working hours.

A similar share felt their bosses and colleagues have perception issues and do not realise how much they really work from home. “Without any visibility and appreciation for the work that put in from home, such perception issues can bring down employee morale significantly,” the survey found.

A lack of coordination with colleagues was also a pressing concern. “Factors like slow data connections or weak phone signals can cause major communication roadblocks,” the report noted.