Spraying cow urine to yoga: Indian politicians are peddling bizarre cures for Covid-19

Indian politicians are offering unusual remedies to keep the novel coronavirus in check.

Yesterday (March 2), a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggested in the Assam state assembly that cow urine is an effective disinfectant and it could be used to cure Covid-19.

On March 1, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath, suggested that coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes mental stress.

“…if a person overcomes mental illness, then he/she will not suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver dysfunction, or even coronavirus. He will be able to keep himself fit and healthy,” the CM said at an event in Uttarakhand.

In January, the Narendra Modi government issued an advisory suggesting homoeopathy to prevent the disease. The same advisory also recommended a number of Unani medicines.

Even as politicians suggest new cures, the incidence of Covid-19 is on the rise in India. Yesterday, two new cases were detected in New Delhi and Telangana. A man showing symptoms of coronavirus has also been kept under observation at the Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, taking the number of people tested positive in the country to six.

Stepping up security

Various measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

India’s civil aviation regulator is now screening passengers on flights from Italy and Iran besides those from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“All airlines shall make in-flight announcements coming from these countries and ensure strict compliance,” read the notification by the directorate general of civil aviation on March 2.

Union health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said there is the likelihood of suspending more travel visas. The government has already suspended travel visas to China and Iran. He also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Italy, Korea, and Singapore.

Passengers are being screened at 21 airports, and 12 major and 35 minor seaports, the minister informed at a press briefing.