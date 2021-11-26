What we know about the new southern African covid-19 variant

There’s yet another covid-19 variant on the prowl and it’s got scientists worried.

The B.1.1.529 strain, first detected in Botswana, is now spreading fast in various pockets of South Africa. Genome sequencing suggests nearly 75% of all the new cases belong to this category, almost entirely replacing the prevalent delta variant, according to epidemiologists.

The South African health ministry rang the alarm on Nov. 25 during a press briefing. Before this, Botswana and South Africa together had reported only around 10 confirmed cases of the variant—and one was detected in Hong Kong in a person who had travelled from South Africa.

Scientists, however, estimate that the new variant has been detected in up to 90% of the cases from the Gauteng province in South Africa, which is reporting nearly 1,000 covid-19 infections a day. The province’s test positivity rate has risen from under 1% to 30% in the past three weeks.

How the world is reacting to the new variant

The World Health Organization is likely to convene an emergency meeting today (Nov. 26) to discuss whether to classify this new strain as a variant of interest or concern. If classified, it will likely be called Nu, the next letter in the Greek alphabet that the WHO is using to name variants.

The UK health security agency, meanwhile, is worried. “This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility,” chief executive Jenny Harries said yesterday (Nov. 25).

The UK and Israel have now preemptively banned flights from various African nations, including South Africa and Botswana.

India’s health ministry has cautioned the various state governments, asking them to ramp up screening of international travellers and increase local testing and tracking.

Why are scientists worried about B.1.1.529?

The B.1.1.529 is worrisome especially because it is now replacing the already highly transmissible delta variant, which has wreaked havoc across the world, even in countries with high vaccination rates. The delta variant escapes immunity conferred by covid-19 vaccines and can cause mild-to-moderate illness, though the shots are still highly effective against preventing serious disease and death.

The new variant has worrying mutations—over 30—in the all-important spike protein of the virus. The virus infects the host cells and multiplies through these spikes. Any mutation in that anatomy of the virus could potentially mean higher transmissibility, decreased effectiveness of vaccines, or even more severe infections.

For these reasons, virologist Tom Peacock, who works at the department of infectious diseases at London’s Imperial College, has called B.1.1.529’s mutation profile “really awful,” possibly even worse than delta.

So far, though, these hypotheses need investigation, especially around vaccine efficacy and immunity from past infection.

Are vaccines effective against B.1.1.529?

Scientists in Johannesburg are currently studying the new variant’s characteristics, including the role of vaccines in halting its spread. “We’re flying at warp speed,” Penny Moore, a virologist at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told Nature magazine.

According to Nature, Moore’s team was also responsible for studying the beta variant, first detected in South Africa in May 2020, and its ability to make vaccines less effective. The B.1.1.529 has many more mutations with respect to vaccines, but scientists have not confirmed their real impact yet.

Once fully sequenced and studied, they could even find clues to more effective vaccines.

The mRNA vaccines, for instance, are theoretically easiest to tweak and target key mutations. But so far, no variant-specific booster dose or vaccine has been made available. Makers of India’s Covaxin, an inactivated virus vaccine, had claimed it was highly effective against the delta variant, but real-world data suggest it is likely only 50% effective against delta infections compared to a 78% efficacy overall.