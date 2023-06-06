It is unclear from the report if the government’s contribution to RRSK was made and if it was used.

Advertisement

Indian Railways did not prioritize safety

RRSK was to be spent on categories prioritized to enhance safety. These include:

Things beyond these parameters were deemed “non-priority.” And that’s exactly where Railways has allegedly focused over the past few years.

Advertisement

“The money spent on non-priority areas rose from 2.76% ($56 million in 2017-18) to 6.35% ($121.5 million in 2019-20), which was against the guiding principles of RRSK deployment framework,” the CAG report said.

Questions have also also been raised over the non-deployment of the government’s new anti-collision system Kavach. While it has been in the works since 2012, Kavach was launched with much ado last year. It involves the deployment of automatic brakes when trains head for a collision, stopping them in their tracks at a safe distance.

Advertisement

India aims to bring 2,000 km of tracks under Kavach but so far only 2% of the country’s network has been covered.

Railways’ misplaced priorities and other challenges

While Indian Railways is struggling to contribute towards its safety fund, it has invested heavily in infrastructure, including the upgrade of stations and dedicated freight corridors.

Advertisement

The transporter is also funding the manufacture of new trains, particularly Vande Bharat, flagged off by prime minister Narendra Modi himself amid much jubilation. Critics allege that these launches have come at the cost of safety.

The Railways has earned red marks for the non-renewal of existing tracks, too: Of its 114,907 km length, it is expected to renew 4,500 km annually. But there’s been a constant decline in this area over the past six years apparently due to financial constraints, according to a white paper quoted in the CAG report.

Advertisement

“In 2019-20, only 3.01% of funds out of the total expenditure of $83.49 million were utilised for track renewal on Western Railway, one of the busiest sections,” it said.

A major factor in derailments, according to the CAG, is a lack of “maintenance of track” (171 cases), alongside “deviation of track parameters beyond permissible limits” (156 cases).

Advertisement

Last week’s tragedy was clearly a wake-up call.

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.