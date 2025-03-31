Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires

Almost three thousand people have become billionaires over the past decade

By
Britney Nguyen
Jensen Huang standing on stage wearing an all black outfit including his signature black leather motorcycle jacket, there's a graphic behind him that looks like a hallway in a data center, phones can be seen at the bottom of the photo of people taking photos of Jensen
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at the Nvidia GTC 2025 on March 18, 2025 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The past decade has minted almost 3,000 new billionaires in industries ranging from tech to fashion.

Today’s billionaire class is predominantly male in their mid-60s, mainly works in tech or finance, and is primarily based in the U.S. That’s according to real estate consultancy Frank Knight’s Wealth Report 2025 in collaboration with Forbes. However, the report predicts that future billionaires will mostly come from manufacturing or fashion, include more women and younger people, and span the globe.

Here are the top 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires in the past decade, according to Frank Knight.

10. Automotive

Elon Musk standing and speaking in front of a line of teslas on display
Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the official opening of the Tesla manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany.
Photo: Christian Marquardt - Pool (Getty Images)

The automotive industry has produced 101 new billionaires since 2014.

9. Media and entertainment

taylor swift during a performance smiling and holding some of her hair in a pose wearing a bedazzled body suit
Taylor Swift on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
Photo: Kate Green (Getty Images)

The media and entertainment industry has produced 110 new billionaires since 2014.

8. Diversified

Mukesh Ambani and his wife smiling at the camera
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (L) at the TIME 100 Gala on April 26, 2011 in New York City.
Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

The diversified industry has produced 206 new billionaires since 2014.

7. Real estate

Neil Blum speaking at a clear podium on a stage in front of some light bulbs
Neil Bluhm speaks at the Whitney Museum’s annual Spring Gala and Studio Party on May 23, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Brad Barket (Getty Images)

The real estate industry has produced 228 new billionaires since 2014.

6. Food and beverage

Jacqueline Mars in the center wearing a sparkly silver top with both of her granddaughters on either side
Jacqueline Mars, center, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 2017.
Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool (Getty Images)

The food and beverage industry has produced 277 new billionaires since 2014.

5. Healthcare

cyrus poonawalla wearing a grey jacket, white button down, brown-ish pants and a khaki fedora standing beside a man who is taller than him wearing a white button down, red pants, and a navy suit jacket
Cyrus Poonawalla (L), founder of the Serum Institute of India, on May 24, 2017 in Cap d’Antibes, France.
Photo: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

The healthcare industry has produced 284 new billionaires since 2014.

4. Fashion and retail

Bernard Arnault is on the right wearing a black jacket, looking away from the camera, there are two other woman standing to his right
Bernard Arnault (R) at the LVMH Prize Cocktail on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

The fashion and retail industry has produced 318 new billionaires since 2014.

3. Finance and investments

upward view of Jamie Dimon standing and smiling at someone, his arms are crossed and he's wearing a shirt and tie with a suit jacket
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Capitol Hill on September 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The finance and investments industry has produced 353 new billionaires since 2014.

2. Technology

Sam Altman speaking with his hand up, he's wearing a grey sweater
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during OpenAI DevDay on November 6, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The technology industry has produced 443 new billionaires since 2014.

1. Manufacturing

James Dyson holding a cordless vacuum stick while speaking in front of diagrams of dyson products
James Dyson, founder of Dyson, on October 19, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Sebastian Reuter (Getty Images)

The manufacturing industry has produced 509 new billionaires since 2014.

