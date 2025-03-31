The 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires

The past decade has minted almost 3,000 new billionaires in industries ranging from tech to fashion.

Advertisement

Today’s billionaire class is predominantly male in their mid-60s, mainly works in tech or finance, and is primarily based in the U.S. That’s according to real estate consultancy Frank Knight’s Wealth Report 2025 in collaboration with Forbes. However, the report predicts that future billionaires will mostly come from manufacturing or fashion, include more women and younger people, and span the globe.

Here are the top 10 industries that have produced the most billionaires in the past decade, according to Frank Knight.