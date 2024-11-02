The 'world's thinnest' wafers, AI agents, and Apple's surprise: This week in new AI launches

Semiconductor company Infineon (IFNNY) unveiled its new silicon power wafer this week that it says is the “world’s thinnest.” The new silicon wafers, which were developed for AI data centers, can reduce power loss by more than 15%, the company said, including for high-end AI server applications.

The silicon wafers have a thickness of 20 micrometers and a diameter of 300 millimeters — or a quarter of the thickness of human hair, Infineon said. The silicon wafers are also half as thick as current advanced wafers.

“The new ultra-thin wafer technology drives our ambition to power different AI server configurations from grid to core in the most energy efficient way,” Adam White, who oversees power and sensor systems at Infineon, said in a statement. “As energy demand for AI data centers is rising significantly, energy efficiency gains more and more importance. For Infineon, this is a fast-growing business opportunity. With mid-double-digit growth rates, we expect our AI business to reach one billion euros within the next two years.”