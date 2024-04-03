Instagram and Facebook went down in a major outage

Meta platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are experiencing a global outage with thousands of reports of the app not working properly since roughly 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.WhatsApp appears to have gone down first, with Instagram and Facebook following suit about 30 minutes later.

Image and media uploads appear to be struggling the most on the platforms, according to internet monitoring service Netblocks, which also notes there are no indications of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Meta’s status and outage update page indicates “major disruptions” for Instagram’s Messenger API, the Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API, and the Ads Transparency tool. The Ads Manager currently has “some disruptions.”

Social media apps have experienced a number of notable outages in recent months, with LinkedIn struggling last month just days after Facebook and Instagram went down for hours.

It appears that some users on WhatsApp are still able to send messages right now, but those messages aren’t being delivered, according to the Verge.



Some X users celebrated as news of Meta’s platforms struggling spread on Wednesday afternoon.



Meta didn’t immediately respond to questions emailed on Wednesday, but the official X account for WhatsApp tweeted, “We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible.” Gizmodo will update this post if we hear back.



A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.