Intel ousts its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg eyes Trump, and Elon Musk loses again: Tech news roundup

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is eyeing a tender offer that would value the aerospace company at $350 billion



Advertisement

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, reports that discussions are still ongoing and things could change. But such a valuation would mark a roughly $100 billion jump from a potential valuation reported last month. It also represents massive increase from SpaceX’s $210 billion valuation in a tender offer earlier this year.

Read More