Intel ousts its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg eyes Trump, and Elon Musk loses again: Tech news roundup

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is eyeing a tender offer that would value the aerospace company at $350 billion
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, reports that discussions are still ongoing and things could change. But such a valuation would mark a roughly $100 billion jump from a potential valuation reported last month. It also represents massive increase from SpaceX’s $210 billion valuation in a tender offer earlier this year.
Two years after Elon Musk bought Twitter for tens of billions of dollars, the value of the social media platform might be on the up and up again.
Fidelity has raised the value of its stake in the company, now known as X, by 32.37% in October, Axios reports — the largest monthly hike since October 2022. Despite the increase, Fidelity still believes X is worth 72% less the $44 billion Musk paid for it.
Tesla (TSLA) is ready to appeal a Delaware judge’s decision to — again — reject CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package despite shareholder support.
Musk’s compensation was first approved by investors in 2018 before a shareholder lawsuit led to Delaware Chancery Court judge Kathleen McCormick voiding the package in January. Shareholders reapproved the package in June, which the judge at the time said “significantly impacts” her prior ruling.
With Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk solidifying his role in the incoming Donald Trump administration, another tech leader is looking to stay in the president-elect’s good graces.
Tesla’s biggest competitor has a side hustle assembling iPads.
A new report from the Wall Street Journal says that the Chinese company BYD, which makes EVs, is now assembling more than 30% of Apple’s (AAPL) iPads. The company said it has more than 10,000 engineers and 100,000 other workers dedicated to putting together Apple products.
A current Apple (AAPL) employee is suing the company for illegally limiting worker freedoms through its required intellectual property agreement.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in California Superior Court in Santa Clara County by Amar Bhakta, a digital ad tech and operations manager at Apple, alleges that the company’s policies, including requiring workers to use iPhones for work and preventing them from discussing wages, are a suppression of employee speech and privacy rights in violation of state law.
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped the first billionaire to walk in space and become the next administrator of NASA.
Jared Isaacman, who founded the payments company Shift4 (FOUR) and defense firm Draken International, conducted the spacewalk as part of a mission carried out in September by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Isaacman served as mission commander of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, which broke altitude records and marked the farthest any human has journeyed since NASA ended the Apollo Program in the 1970s.
Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos said his space venture may not be a good business today, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be one tomorrow.
Blue Origin “is not a very good business yet,” Bezos said Wednesday at The New York Times (NYT)’ DealBook Summit. But the world’s second-wealthiest person is hopeful about the space exploration company’s potential, going so far as to say it could be bigger than his e-commerce giant.