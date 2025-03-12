Intel, Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir, IRobot: Stocks to watch today

Stock advanced in premarket trading ahead of the U.S. CPI report for February, indicating a possible rebound after the selloff on Monday and Tuesday. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, to the S&P 500 0.85% and to the Nasdaq 100 index 1%.

Helping matters: President Donald Trump yesterday afternoon canceled his doubling of tariffs on Canadian-made steel and aluminum to 50% after Premier Doug Ford of Ontario agreed to suspend a charge on electricity sent to the U.S. following a conversation with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The CPI is expected to increase 0.3% in February from January, slowing from the prior month’s 0.5% gain, according to the consensus forecast in FactSet (FDS-2.32% ) . Annual headline and core inflation may have eased slightly to 2.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

Economists diverge on whether sticky inflation is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold this year, with some expecting no interest rate cut at all and others expecting up to three rate reductions as the labor market slows amid increased uncertainty driven by Trump’s economic policies.

Stocks to watch today:

Intel

Intel (INTC0.00% ) stock jumped as much as 9% premarket after Reuters reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM+0.62% ) approached Nvidia (NVDA+3.21% ) , Advanced Micro Devices (AMD+0.36% ) and Broadcom (AVGO+4.12% ) about forming a joint venture to run Intel’s foundry division. TSMC wouldn’t own more than 50% of the joint venture, the newswire said.

Nvidia

Nvidia stock rose about 1.7% in premarket trading, leading most other Big Tech companies higher, except for Apple (AAPL-2.74% ) . Palantir (PLTR+3.56% ) shares gained about 2.2%

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA+4.48% ) stock gained about 3.8% in premarket trading, extending yesterday’s rebound after Monday’s 15% selloff.

IRobot

IRobot (IRBT-0.15% ) stock plunged 35% after raising a “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating, Bloomberg reported. The company makes the Roomba autonomous home vacuum cleaners, among other products.