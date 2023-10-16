Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The extended-release drug developer posted revenue of $68,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69,000.

