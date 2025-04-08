7 of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight

Conventional wisdom says steak should be paired with red wine, chicken and fish should be paired with white wine, and gorgeous summer days on your patio should be paired with rosé.

But what about when it’s the end of a long week and you haven’t had time to run to the grocery store, so all you have in your cupboard is a bag of chips, the last sleeve of Girl Scout cookies, and a box of cereal? You could always pair one of those items with a carefully selected vino — or see whatever you can scrounge up in the depths of your freezer, or what you can get via a delivery app of your choice.

In the spirit of cobbled-together feasts, here are seven of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight — whether a bag of spicy, rolled corn chips is all you can muster, or if you just really want to try something a bit funky. And in a pinch: a riesling goes with just about anything.

