7 of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight

Food & Fine Dining

From Girl Scout cookies to Hot Pockets to Takis, these unexpected wine pairings will delight your palate

By
Shannon Carroll
An artistically blurred image of a hand swirling a glass of red wine with a bottle in the background
Image: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

Conventional wisdom says steak should be paired with red wine, chicken and fish should be paired with white wine, and gorgeous summer days on your patio should be paired with rosé.

But what about when it’s the end of a long week and you haven’t had time to run to the grocery store, so all you have in your cupboard is a bag of chips, the last sleeve of Girl Scout cookies, and a box of cereal? You could always pair one of those items with a carefully selected vino — or see whatever you can scrounge up in the depths of your freezer, or what you can get via a delivery app of your choice.

In the spirit of cobbled-together feasts, here are seven of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight — whether a bag of spicy, rolled corn chips is all you can muster, or if you just really want to try something a bit funky. And in a pinch: a riesling goes with just about anything.

Takis and a dry Provençal rosé

Takis and a dry Provençal rosé

The chip aisle at a grocery store
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

If you can dig your hands out of a bag of Takis long enough to pour yourself a glass of wine, make your bottle a rosé. This varietal has a refreshing acidity and fruity notes, making it a great option to pair with spicy snacks. A dry rosé that is light and crisp complements the Takis’ heat but doesn’t overwhelm the flavor.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and an oaky Napa Valley chardonnay

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and an oaky Napa Valley chardonnay

A white bowl full of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and milk sits on a wooden table
Image: Th78blue

A fan of breakfast for dinner — or wine for breakfast? Try some Cinnamon Toast Crunch (GIS) cereal with a glass of the good stuff.

An oaky chardonnay: can have notes of baking spices, which complement the cinnamon cereal; isn’t too sweet, meaning you won’t get too much of a sugar rush; and has a tartness (notes such as apple and pineapple) that provides a nice flavor contrast.

Thin Mints and a full-bodied, herbal cabernet sauvignon

Thin Mints and a full-bodied, herbal cabernet sauvignon

A hand holds three boxes of Thin Mint cookies on a table with boxes of lots of other types
Image: John Moore (Getty Images)

A fan-favorite like Thin Mints demands an equally popular bottle of wine. A rich cabernet sauvignon (with notes of chocolate and mocha) can bolster the cookies’ flavor — a bottle that also has mint/eucalyptus notes is a match made in chocolate heaven.

A blue cheese bacon burger and a fruity malbec

A blue cheese bacon burger and a fruity malbec

A bacon burger sits to the left of various cuts of french fries and ketchup
Image: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

With so many strong flavors in a blue cheese bacon burger, the trick is finding a wine that pairs well with smokiness, saltiness, richness, and tanginess. Enter: an Argentine malbec. A bottle with bold, dark fruit flavors and smooth tannins will complement the rich meat, the pungent cheese, and the smoky bacon — and cut through all the flavors.

(Just want a side of fries? Try them with a Champagne or a riesling.)

Mozzarella sticks and a peppery cabernet franc

Mozzarella sticks and a peppery cabernet franc

Mozzarella sticks dusted with cheese sit on a white plate on a black table with red dipping sauce
Image: Missvain

This might not be a Nonna-approved pairing, but it’s a delicious one. A cabernet franc has a higher acidity content and herbal, peppery flavors that pair well with fried mozzarella without overpowering your palate. (Just maybe don’t try dipping your mozzarella sticks in your wine glass.)

Pepperoni Hot Pockets and a sparkling Lambrusco

Pepperoni Hot Pockets and a sparkling Lambrusco

Cooked pepperoni hot pockets on a floral plate
Image: Lenin and McCarthy

A fun freezer find calls for an equally funky beverage. A Lambrusco’s fizzy flavors play well with the Hot Pockets (NSRGY)’ richness — its contradictory mix of savory and fruity flavors means the wine has texture and acidity that can stand up to the fattiness of the pizza-lite dish.

Chicken tikka masala and an aromatic gewürztraminer

Chicken tikka masala and an aromatic gewürztraminer

Chicken tikka masala sits on a bed of rice atop a plate with a sunburst-like design
Image: Peter Macdiarmid (Getty Images)

Indian food is known for having all sorts of spices in it, so a wine that pairs well with those aromas is a winner. Gewürztraminer’s floral and fruity notes — it has a distinct rose and lychee scent — complement this dish, and the wine’s slightly sweet profile balances the creamy and spicy flavors on your plate.

