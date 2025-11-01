How to decide between the iPad Air vs iPad Pro Is the iPad Pro worth it compared to the iPad Air? Learn the differences when it comes to their displays, charging, performance, and price

Apple's iPad has long been one of the most popular tablets in the United States, with data showing that nearly half the population owns one. For first-time buyers, one of the most common decisions is whether to choose the iPad Air or the iPad Pro.

When it comes to iPad Air vs. iPad Pro, the Air is more than powerful enough for basic creative projects and perfect for word processing and entertainment. And then there’s the Pro, an entirely different beast, packing a desktop-class processor and a display that rivals high-end TVs. The Pro is aimed at users who need their tablet to perform like a laptop.

So, it’s not necessarily a question of which is the best iPad — it's about what you need it for and how much you’re willing to spend. Are you looking for an ultraportable work and entertainment hub, or do you need a tool for gaming, graphic design, making music, and watching TV and movies in the crispest, smoothest HDR? We'll break down the main differences in display and power to help you find your answer.