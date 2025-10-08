The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building on February 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service began furloughing employees on Wednesday, shuttering most services as the federal shutdown stretches into its second week with no end in sight.

On Wednesday morning, the IRS notified its 74,300 employees that "most operations are closed." The agency had federal funding available for the first few days of the shutdown, which allowed it to carry out its usual tax enforcement responsibilities. But that money ran dry on day eight, triggering the mass furloughs.

Now much of the agency is going dark until Congress restores federal funding. The Taxpayer Advocate Service — an independent group that aids taxpayers with filing returns, obtaining refunds and more — said its offices across the country were now closed. Audits will also be paused.

However, other functions, such as the IRS collecting tax revenue, are deemed essential and will continue for the length of the shutdown.

The IRS had posted its contingency plan for the first five days of a shutdown. But it didn't publicly outline its specific steps in the event of a prolonged government closure. The IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notably, furlough notices that were sent to IRS employees promised back pay, citing a 2019 federal law that President Donald Trump signed. "The employees must be compensated on the earliest date possible after the lapse ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates," the notices said.

The White House has been weighing reinterpreting the law to argue that federal employees aren't entitled to retroactive pay after all. That move drew criticism from Democrats who argued Trump was using government workers as a bargaining chip in the shutdown fight.

Even some Republicans in Congress broke with Trump on the issue. "It has always been the case. It is tradition and I think it is statutory law that federal employees be paid," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. "And that’s my position."

Attrition has chipped away at the IRS, an embattled agency under the second Trump administration. The organization has shed about a quarter of its workforce since the start of the year through a deferred resignation program and other incentives put in place by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In addition, the IRS has seen a carousel of figures cycle in and out of the top slot at the IRS. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appointed Frank Bisignano to be the "CEO" of the IRS, a newly created job overseeing the agency that avoids Senate confirmation. Bisignano already holds a job as Social Security Commissioner.

An IRS organizational chart from August shows that a quarter of leadership slots are still vacant.