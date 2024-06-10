The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least

Ivy League graduates are earning a median salary of at least $87,000 ten years after starting college, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. That’s 71% higher than the national midpoint of $50,806.

According College Scorecard data, which tracks the median earnings, average annual cost, and median debt of students who received financial aid, only graduates at two Ivy League universities earned a six-figure salary six years post-graduation.

Find which two in this ranking median salaries of Ivy League school graduates.

