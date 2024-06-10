DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least

The average graduates of only two Ivy League universities earned six-figure salaries 10 years after starting college

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
The median salary for Ivy League graduates , who received federal financial aid, six years after graduation ranges between $87,000 to $112,000.
The median salary for Ivy League graduates , who received federal financial aid, six years after graduation ranges between $87,000 to $112,000.
Image: Jon Lovette (Getty Images)

Ivy League graduates are earning a median salary of at least $87,000 ten years after starting college, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. That’s 71% higher than the national midpoint of $50,806.

Advertisement

According College Scorecard data, which tracks the median earnings, average annual cost, and median debt of students who received financial aid, only graduates at two Ivy League universities earned a six-figure salary six years post-graduation.

Find which two in this ranking median salaries of Ivy League school graduates.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Brown University — $87,811

Brown University — $87,811

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: kickstand (Getty Images)

Graduates of Brown University in Providence are earning a median salary of $87,811 ten years after starting college. Students who receive federal financial aid pay an average of $27,157 a year to attend.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Harvard University — $95,114

Harvard University — $95,114

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: joe daniel price (Getty Images)

Harvard University graduates earned a median salary of $95,114 ten years after enrolling at the Cambridge, Massachusetts university. The annual cost to attend this Ivy League school for students who received federal aid is $19,500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Dartmouth College — $95,540

Dartmouth College — $95,540

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: Patrick Donovan (Getty Images)

Dartmouth College grads earned a median salary of $95,540 ten years after enrolling. The annual cost to attend this Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire school for students who received federal aid is $31,120.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Yale University — $95,961

Yale University — $95,961

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: f11photo (Getty Images)

With an average annual cost of $18,535 a year to attend Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale graduates are earning a median salary of $95,961.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Columbia University – $97,540

Columbia University – $97,540

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: gregobagel (Getty Images)

Columbia University graduates earned a median salary of $97,540 ten years after starting at the New York City university. The annual cost to attend this Ivy League school for students who received federal aid is $23,497.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Cornell University — $98,321

Cornell University — $98,321

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: kickstand (Getty Images)

Cornell University grads earned the third-highest median salary among Ivy League schools at $98,321. The annual cost to attend this Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York school for students who received federal aid is $29,651.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Princeton University — $110,433

Princeton University — $110,433

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: William Thomas Cain / Stringer (Getty Images)

Princeton University is one of two Ivy League school where grads earned a six-figure median salary at $110,433. The Princeton, New Jersey school also had the lowest annual cost for students who received federal aid at $8,143.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

University of Pennsylvania — $112,761

University of Pennsylvania — $112,761

Image for article titled The Ivy League schools whose graduates make the most money — and the least
Image: f11photo (Getty Images)

The University of Pennsylvania has the highest median graduate salary among the Ivy League schools at $112,761. The annual cost to attend this Philadelphia school is $26,138 for students who receive financial aid.

Advertisement

10 / 10