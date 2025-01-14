What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency is gaining mainstream acceptance with each passing day. The endorsement it received from President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign has further cemented its legitimacy within the financial industry and among the public.

Yet global business leaders remain divided on the topic. While some are enthusiastic supporters, others call it fraudulent. Meanwhile, some believe that “Blockchain is good, but Bitcoin is bad,” yet the companies they lead heavily invest in crypto-related projects.

Let’s explore how these business leaders think about the world of crypto.