JB Hunt: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $187.4 million.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBHT

