Markets

Jeff Bezos has now sold billions worth of Amazon stock — and saved millions by moving to Florida

Bezos sold about $8.4 billion of Amazon stock over just nine trading days in February, most likely for tax reasons

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $191 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters)

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold a new batch of 14 million shares of Amazon stock, worth about $2.4 billion. This brings Bezos’s total of Amazon shares he has sold this month to 50 million.

Suggested Reading

Papa John's is beating Domino's in the pizza wars
Eli Lilly wants to make drugs in America. First it wants a tax cut
America's economy is flashing warning signs of a slowdown
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Papa John's is beating Domino's in the pizza wars
Eli Lilly wants to make drugs in America. First it wants a tax cut
America's economy is flashing warning signs of a slowdown
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bezos started selling off this latest installment of shares on Feb. 15 and continued up until Feb. 20, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeff Bezos is selling $5 billion worth of Amazon stock — his fourth sale this year
Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock. It's his third sale this month — and he's not done

Related Content

Jeff Bezos is selling $5 billion worth of Amazon stock — his fourth sale this year
Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock. It's his third sale this month — and he's not done

Before that, Bezos unloaded 12 million shares between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, another 12 million between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12, and most recently another batch of 12 million between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

Advertisement

Over nine trading days, Bezos sold a total of 50 million shares, worth about $8.4 billion. The last time Bezos sold Amazon stock was in 2021.

Advertisement

Why now? It probably comes down to taxes

These transactions are part of a trading plan Bezos adopted in November to sell off about 50 million by Jan 31, 2025, an SEC filing disclosed.

Advertisement

The adoption of this plan coincided with Bezos’s announcement that month that he was moving from Seattle to Miami.

Bezos announced his move, in an Instagram post in November, saying he was moving back to the city where he attended high school, to be closer to his parents and the operations of his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Advertisement

If he still lived in Washington state, where a 7% capital gains tax was enacted in 2022 and upheld in November, his recent transactions would have cost Bezos nearly $600 million.

Bezos didn’t mention Washington state’s new capital gains tax as a reason for his move. But the billionaire didn’t sell any Amazon stock in 2022 or 2023 while he was still living there and the new tax was enacted, Fortune reports. Last year, however, he donated about 1.6 million Amazon shares, worth about $240 million to non-profit organizations.