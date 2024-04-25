Leadership

Jefferies' CEO sold millions in stock to buy himself a yacht

Rich Handler said the purchase was gift for himself and his family

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jefferies CEO Rich Handler joined the firm in 1990.
Jefferies CEO Rich Handler joined the firm in 1990.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Investment bank Jefferies’ chief executive officer Rich Handler has sold off shares for the first time — to purchase a yacht, among other things, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. “My sale of shares today was a gift to myself and my family, and I do not intend to sell any further shares,” Handler said.

Suggested Reading

The Trump administration promises 'greater transparency' in drug price negotiations
Starbucks is betting its future on ceramic mugs
Trump Media stock pops 7% on crypto expansion plans
DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Trump administration promises 'greater transparency' in drug price negotiations
Starbucks is betting its future on ceramic mugs
Trump Media stock pops 7% on crypto expansion plans
DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Handler offloaded about 1.5 million shares, according to the firm. Handler has received about 70% of his compensation in the form of Jefferies stocks since he joined the company in 1990. Following the sale, Handler now owns about 19.25 million of Jefferies shares, the firm said.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Tesla has settled another deadly Autopilot crash lawsuit

Related Content

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination
Tesla has settled another deadly Autopilot crash lawsuit

“I remain extremely bullish on Jefferies and fully committed to helping us continue to build the best independent, global and full service investment banking firm,” Handler said.

Shares of Jefferies were down by more than 2% in early hours, trading at $43.54.

More business news

Superyacht sales aren’t so super

Chipotle says its avocado-cutting robot is coming soon

Tesla posts its biggest revenue drop in 12 years — but the stock pops as Elon Musk promises cheaper EVs soon