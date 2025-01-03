The Boeing jet in the Jeju Air crash is popular. These airlines bought the most

After the deadly Jeju Air crash in South Korea this week killed 179 people, the South Korean government said that it would be inspecting every domestic model of the plane involved, the Boeing (BA) 737-800. Jeju Air alone has 36 of them. The older-model, single-aisle jetliner, a predecessor to the Boeing 737 Max 8, has been really popular throughout its production. According to Boeing’s orders-and-deliveries page, the planemaker has delivered nearly 5,200 of them to commercial and military customers since 1996.

Jeju Air, however, isn’t even close to the largest operator of Boeing 737-800s. Second-hand sales, leases, and fleet rejuvenations aside. A Quartz analysis of Boeing deliveries shows that a number of airlines operate several times more 737-800 planes than Jeju does.

Take a look at which airlines took delivery of the most Boeing 737-800s.

