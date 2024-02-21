JetBlue quietly raised fees for checked bags earlier this month

Baggage fees at yet another airline have fallen victim to rising costs in the airline business. JetBlue raised baggage fees for domestic flights starting on Feb. 1, according to The Points Guy (TPG), which noted the airline updated the fees without a public statement.

For travel within the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada, the airline is now charging $35 for the first checked bag, and $50 for the second checked bag — both fees include a $10 discount for adding the bags at least 24 hours before departure. For customers checking bags within 24 hours of departure, the first bag is $45, and the second bag is $60.

Before, customers could save $5 off their first checked bag, which had cost $35, and $10 off their second checked bag, which had been $60, if the bags were added over 24 hours before departure.

Blue Plus customers and JetBlue Plus Cardmembers can still check their first bag for free, while both Mint and Mosaic customers can still check their first two bags for free. Baggage fees for transatlantic flights have not been affected by the price increase.

A JetBlue spokesperson pointed to the rising cost of wages, fuel, and other inflationary pressures as reasons for the increased baggage fees in a statement shared with Quartz. The spokesperson also noted the airline has been “unprofitable since COVID.”

“While we don’t like increasing fees, it’s one step we are taking to get our company back to profitability and cover the increased costs of transporting bags,” the spokesperson said. “JetBlue continues to believe customers shouldn’t have to choose between a low fare and a great experience. By adjusting fees for added services that only certain customers use, we can keep base fares low and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone.”