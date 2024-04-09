J.M. Smucker's CEO says the family-run business is a 'meritocracy'

Mark Smucker, CEO of J.M. Smucker and great-great-grandson of the jam maker’s founder, wants to make it clear that the family business is not just for family.



Smucker, who took the helm of the food and beverage giant in May 2016, said in an interview with Fortune that the company is a “meritocracy” — and that just because his family’s name is on the company door doesn’t mean he’s had it easier than others.

“Being a family-run business provides cultural strength and a competitive advantage,” Smucker said. “I like to say we are collaborative internally and competitive externally. That said, J.M. Smucker is a meritocracy, and my journey here took a lot of twists and turns. It was not easy. Ultimately, I was able to earn this seat.”

Nepo baby, short for nepotism baby, refers to someone whose family’s connections or careers have helped them succeed in that same industry. Notable nepo babies in the business world include the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Lachlan Murdoch, and Shari Redstone. But Smucker is uncomfortable with the idea that he’s what Fortune called a “nepo kid.”

Smucker and his siblings and cousins worked summers at the Orrville, Ohio-based company in middle and high school, immersing themselves in all facets of J.M. Smucker, including janitorial work, quality control, marketing, and sales.

While he said he is willing to help his kids enter the workforce and learn if they are “truly interested” in the company, there are some rules: They have to work outside the company “no matter what” to gain outside experience, and it’s preferred that they also get a graduate degree.

“But I will support them in whatever they choose to do,” Smucker said.

J.M. Smucker is home to some of the biggest brands in the food and beverage industry, including Folgers coffee, Jif peanut butter, and Carnation. In November, it expanded its foray into the snack business with its acquisition of Twinkies parent Hostess Brands.

Clarification: This article was updated to make clear that Smucker did not directly use the term “nepo baby” or “nepo kid.”