Resume calendar gaps are an unfortunate reality of the job-search experience.

By and large, employment candidates wish they didn't exist, and employers don’t know what to make of them. Gaps may lead to a potential impasse that could keep a great candidate out of their dream job, and employers can slip up by rejecting the best candidate to hire a ‘gap-free’ employee who’s not right for the job.

For career professionals with a resume gap, the struggle is real. Good jobs hard to come by in a lean economy, and professionals with a big employment gap may wonder if that hurts their chances with quality employers.

There’s certainly enough grist to warrant that worry.

For starters, over the last half-decade, more than 50% of U.S. workers reported at least a one-month gap, while 58% of care professionals have a six-month employment gap, according to data from LiveCare.com.

That’s a problem, as hiring managers still take issue with resume gaps in 2025. According to a recent study from Harvard Business Review and LinkedIn, 61% of corporate managers said employment gaps were a “negative sign.” Of those management respondents, 29% considered reliability to be their biggest hiring concern, with motivation (at 27%), retention risk (24%), and skill atrophy (19%) also ranking high.

If a job candidate can explain a resume gap for professional reasons, such as taking a sabbatical for business school or skills training, callbacks are twice as likely, according to data from ResumeGo.

What management thinks about resume gaps The good news for career professionals with employment gaps is that the perception of career gaps has changed over time, especially as the Covid years conditioned hiring managers to expect resume breaks.

“In today’s job market, gaps are expected and gaps are normal,” said Sam DeMase, career expert at ZipRecruiter. “Hiring Managers are much more interested in a candidate’s aligned strengths, achievements, and business results.”

What’s more, when a candidate is open and transparent about their gaps, it raises few or even no red flags.

“Gaps are widespread, including mental health breaks, raising a child, traveling, or caring for a family member," DeMase said. “Employers are looking for aligned experience and skills above all else. Top candidates often have gaps, and 'gap' experiences lead to skill development and meaningful growth.”

That’s precisely why resume gaps shouldn't be hidden or obscured on resumes, as gaps are normal and inevitable and are not a dealbreaker for many employers. “Label your gap on your resume (i.e., parental leave, mental health break, traveling, or bereavement leave, for example,” DeMase said. “Also, include the dates. If a hiring manager asks you about it during an interview, explain it briefly and honestly. Career 'gaps' are where life happens. Don’t apologize for a gap. Own it.”

Human resources decision makers generally agree with that point of view, with a caveat or two.

“For us, a gap on a resume isn’t a big deal at all,” said Justina Raskauskiene, HR team lead at Omnisend, a digital marketing services company. “What matters is what the applicant did with the gap time. Maybe they acquired new skills, perhaps they focused on their personal life, or perhaps they simply needed a break. If they can explain it and are a good fit otherwise, the gap itself isn’t a reason not to hire.”

Here's what a one-year employment gap represents to employers Even in a more permissive hiring culture, employers have their limits, and a one-year employment gap may be testing those boundaries.

That’s where context really matters, hiring experts say.

“At that point, employers wish to receive a clear, confident explanation that also shows resilience and momentum toward the future,” said Eric Kingsley, partner at Los Angeles-based Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers. “Typically, employers will be looking for an explanation of why a gap occurred, rather than a personal story.”

Just as importantly, know that management does not view all gaps as being created equal.

“As a hiring company's first line of defense, we’ll dig deeper to understand the story behind the candidate’s career timeline,” said John J. Lane, co-founder and partner at Landing Point, a New York City-based high-level staffing firm. “There's a big difference between someone who's been fired three times and someone who stepped away to care for a sick family member before returning to the workforce.”

Leverage these resume and interview tips to mitigate a resume gap Ideally, hiring managers want to know that an applicant is ready to re-engage and resume being a viable contributor. While there’s no silver bullet for how to narrate margins on a resume, the following strategies may work well, at least for planning purposes before sending any resumes, Kingsley points out.

Draw up a plan Describe what happened: "I was laid off due to a company-wide restructuring." Share what you did during this time: "During this time, I took additional courses to help hone my skills. Shift to what you can offer: "I'm really excited for the opportunity to contribute now." Focus on "owning" the gap experience Kingsley strongly advises owning the resume gap upfront. “A short line on your resume like 'Professional Development & Freelance Work — 2023' can help normalize it,” he said. “Focus on what you gained in this role, like with volunteering, or certifications, for example. Also, practice how you narrate what happened next and keep it around 30 seconds and positive.”

Demonstrate momentum Employers like to see that you're engaged or proactive. “Even in the absence of career breaks, management considers a resume gap as a matter of opportunity cost and return on employability,” Kinglsey added.

Frame it as a strength Make sure to highlight what you learned or developed during your gap time, advises Elika Dadsetan, executive director at Visions. Inc., a non-profit training and consulting organization in Boston, Mass.

“Then connect it to the role,” she said. “Emphasize how those skills and insights make you a stronger candidate now.” Practice your language, too. “Prepare a simple, confident explanation so you can move smoothly back to your skills and contributions when interviewed,” Dadsetan added.

Pivot to a ‘functional’ resume If you still want to avoid mentioning an employment gap, regroup and leverage a functional resume.

“The functional format can be a good option with an employment gap,” said Jessica Roper, director of career services at the University of Phoenix. “Instead of presenting your work experience in a chronological format, a functional resume groups your experiences by key skill areas, such as project management, leadership, and technical expertise.”

That way, a functional resume format allows you to highlight skills relevant to the role you are applying for and draws attention away from the employment dates. “You can also add a ‘Professional Development’ or ‘Additional Experience’ section to showcase activities, personal projects, volunteer work, or training,” Roper added. “This section highlights how you stayed engaged."

Embrace the gap and make it part of your story Workplace experts say hiring managers typically see gaps as neutral until they are given context.

“One year is not as much of a red flag as it was in the past, particularly with COVID-19, caregiving, layoffs, and career switches now being more common," Kingsley said. “Employers care more about the tendencies of employability and professionalism, rather than perfection. A gap may raise questions; however, if an interviewee is honest and confident about their response, it’ll likely become a non-issue.”