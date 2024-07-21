Joe Biden is no longer running for president

President Joe Biden dropped out of the running to secure a second term as president in the 2024 election. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.



Biden, 81, made the announcement Sunday. It’s a historic decision for the party just a month out from the Democratic convention and four months out from the general election.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Advertisement

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a statement posted to his X account on Sunday.