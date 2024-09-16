Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle

Lifestyle

It took five years to develop the "elegant, lightweight glass"

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle
Photo: Diageo/Johnnie Walker Blue Label

After five years of experimentation, Johnnie Walker (DEO) recently revealed a 180 gram (6.35 ounce) bottle for its acclaimed Blue Label — making it the lightest glass bottle ever used in commercial whisky distribution.

The desire to manufacture a lighter bottle was influenced by the goals of pushing the whisky industry forward and reducing its environmental impact.

“Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra was born out of an ideation session looking at the future of luxury. With other categories moving towards lightweight — such as eyewear and high-performance cycling — we questioned whether luxury spirits could follow suit,” said Jeremy Lindley, who led the design project, in a statement.

“We took our vision to a team of expert glassmakers and throughout a five year test-and-learn process slowly discovered how to create elegant, lightweight glass,” he said.

As part of parent company Diageo’s goal to reduce their carbon footprint, the British patent on the ultra-light glass bottle design will “be offered on a royalty-free basis to anyone in the world who wishes to share in these discoveries,” according to a press release.

The technology used to manufacture the ultra-light glass is not yet developed enough to be used for every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue, but Diageo says that the new innovation is being used for packaging across its portfolios.

A special expression of Johnnie Walker Blue was also developed specifically to celebrate the design achievement. Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker selected liquors from several distilleries — including some which no longer produce new whiskies. Only 888 bottles of this special blend will ever be produced, and they are expected to be sold next year for £1000 ($1,320.19) in select global markets.

Chateau d’Yquem 1811 wine — $117,000

Chateau d’Yquem 1811 wine — $117,000

three French wine bottles of Chateau d'Yquem (at R) and a bottle of Chateau d'Yquem from 1811 (L) during a prestigeous Bordeaux wine sale. F
Image: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The most expensive bottle of white wine ever sold at auction is an 1811 bottle of Chateau d’Yquem (LVMUY) that was sold for $117,000 in 2011. French sommelier Christian Vannequé purchased the dessert wine with the intention of commemorating the 50th anniversary of his own career in wine tasting, but he died before reaching that milestone.

1762 Gautier cognac — $144,525

1762 Gautier cognac — $144,525

Image for article titled Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle
Image: Maison Gautier Cognac

A bottle of 1762 Gautier was the oldest cognac ever sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s. The cognac dates to before the French Revolution and is believed to have been bottled in the 1840s. A family purchased the liquor for the equivalent of $144,525 in 2020 — setting a new record for the most expensive cognac ever sold.

Romanée-Conti 1945 Domaine — $558,000

Romanée-Conti 1945 Domaine — $558,000

A Romanée-Conti bottle of 1989 estimated between 6000 and 7000 euros is displayed, on May 12, 2014 in the historic luxury art nouveau hotel Lutetia in Paris
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2018, a private collector purchased a bottle of 1945 Romanée-Conti for $558,000, setting the world record for the most expensive wine ever purchased at an auction. The 1945 vintage is considered a “unicorn wine” because so few bottles were produced that year due to inclement weather.

“If you want to drink the world’s most special bottle of wine, this is it,” Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of wine for Sotheby’s, told Bloomberg after the sale.

Louis XIII: 1874 — $2.2 million

Louis XIII: 1874 — $2.2 million

Louis XIII Cognac is poured during a celebration
Image: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living (Getty Images)

Vietnamese collector Nguyen Dinh Tuan Viet bought a bottle Louis XIII (REMYF): 1874 in January 2024 for $2.2 million, making it the most expensive cognac ever purchased in a private sale. Louis XIII has long been known as a purveyor of high-quality cognacs. In 2022, the brand even created a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the liquor.

Macallan Adami 1926 — $2.7 million

Macallan Adami 1926 — $2.7 million

Image for article titled Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle
Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s (Getty Images)

A bottle of Macallan 1926 single malt whisky sold for $2.7 million in a 2023 auction, making it the most expensive wine or spirit ever purchased. The prohibition-era whisky aged for 60 years before being bottled in 1986. When the whisky was first bottled it was not put on sale — rather, 40 bottles were offered to Macallan’s top customers. It is unknown how many bottles of the whisky remain in existence today.

Advertisement

