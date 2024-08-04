Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

How Kamala Harris's potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor

Politics & Government

The Vice President is expected to name her running mate as soon as Monday

By
William Gavin
Vice President Kamala Harris
Image: Chris duMond (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris is having a moment.

Her campaign raised more than $300 million last month after she announced her candidacy, dwarfing rival and former president Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts for July. Much of that cash came within the week after President Joe Biden said he would end his re-election campaign and backed Harris.

Now that she’s officially secured enough votes to become the Democratic nominee, Harris needs to find a vice president. Harris is expected to name her running mate by Wednesday, although it’s been reported that a decision may come as soon as Monday.

Several candidates — including Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — have cleared their schedules for the weekend to prepare for a shot at joining the campaign. At least half a dozen candidates have met with Harris’s vetting team to discuss a candidacy, although not all are as likely contenders as the rest.

Here’s a brief look at four potential vice presidential candidates that may go toe-to-toe with Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in November.

Josh Shapiro

Josh Shapiro

Image for article titled How Kamala Harris&#39;s potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor
Photo: Mark Makela (Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is one of the leading contenders to be Harris’s running mate. Like Harris, Shapiro is a former attorney general and is just two years into his first term as governor.

He’s been a major advocate for innovation and made Pennsylvania the first state in the nation to sign a direct partnership with OpenAI to give state employees access to tools like ChatGPT. In October, he’s set to headline an event called AI Horizons, which was organized by a group that wants to make Pittsburgh a major tech city.

Although Shapiro hasn’t spoken much about cryptocurrency, two of his biggest donors as a candidate were crypto firms. Under his tenure, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities said it would recognize virtual currencies as “money.”

Shapiro has also delivered a sharp balance between clean energy and fossil fuels, developing a reputation as a centrist as attorney general by prosecuting natural gas drillers and pipeline builders for their behavior. Shapiro has also advocated for his state to generate 35% of its electricity from clean energy by 2035. He hasn’t, however, advocated for a ban on fracking or tighter regulation.

Tim Walz

Tim Walz

Image for article titled How Kamala Harris&#39;s potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor
Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is another leading contender, although he is a relatively late entry to the so-called veepstakes. Walz was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006, won re-election five times, and became governor in 2019.

Under Walz’s tenure, Minnesota enacted investments in affordable housing, a tax credit aimed at low-income parents, and established the goal of a carbon-free electrical grid by 2040. By 2035, utilities must show that at least 55% of their energy sales are from renewable sources like wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass. Walz has also championed issues like free school meals for students and benefits for workers, such as increased protections for workers in Amazon warehouses and construction sites.

Andy Beshear

Andy Beshear

Image for article titled How Kamala Harris&#39;s potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor
Photo: Stephen Cohen (Getty Images)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is one of the few Democrats leading an otherwise red state. For some, that makes him a great candidate to help win over Republicans and independent voters. Much of his popularity also comes from his strong responses to natural disasters and the pandemic.

Although Beshear has acknowledged the threat of climate change, he doesn’t bring it up often while working on energy legislation.

In 2023, Kentucky was one of five states that rejected federal funding to create a climate action plan; a 2021 plan, Kentucky E3, promotes the use of both clean energy and fossil fuels. In April, the governor vetoed legislation promoting nuclear energy in his state, which relies heavily on coal.

He’s also signed into law tax breaks for cryptocurrency miners, some of which have invested in towns and repurposing abandoned mines. Last year, he signed a Republican-backed tax cut bill that lowered individual income tax rates.

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly

Image for article titled How Kamala Harris&#39;s potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is one of the few remaining politicians on the federal level who are on Harris’s shortlist. Kelly, a U.S. Navy veteran and astronaut, is also the husband of former House representative Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt at an event in Tucson in 2011.

Kelly has been a big player in the Senate since he took office in late 2020, cosponsoring legislation that enabled farmers to get incentives if they use techniques that store carbon, as well as a measure that put $4 billion for drought mitigation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Arizona has received at least $10.5 billion in investments and incentives into clean energy from the IRA, which Kelly has said created more than 11,000 jobs.

However, Kelly is one of the candidates least favored by labor unions, which have been overwhelmingly supportive of former president Joe Biden and Harris. Although he has shown some recent support for the labor movement, the groups mainly favor other candidates, including Beshear. In fact, the heads of the United Auto Workers union and Transport Workers Union have come out against Kelly.

