How Kamala Harris's potential running mates compare on energy, tech, and labor

Vice President Kamala Harris is having a moment.

Her campaign raised more than $300 million last month after she announced her candidacy, dwarfing rival and former president Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts for July. Much of that cash came within the week after President Joe Biden said he would end his re-election campaign and backed Harris.

Now that she’s officially secured enough votes to become the Democratic nominee, Harris needs to find a vice president. Harris is expected to name her running mate by Wednesday, although it’s been reported that a decision may come as soon as Monday.

Several candidates — including Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — have cleared their schedules for the weekend to prepare for a shot at joining the campaign. At least half a dozen candidates have met with Harris’s vetting team to discuss a candidacy, although not all are as likely contenders as the rest.

Here’s a brief look at four potential vice presidential candidates that may go toe-to-toe with Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in November.