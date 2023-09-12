Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSPN

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023