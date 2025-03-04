See inside Kevin Spacey's $6 million Baltimore home

A waterfront Baltimore property that once belonged to Kevin Spacey is on the market for $6 million dollars, after the actor was evicted for falling behind on his mortgage.

Spacey bought the property for $5.6 million in 2017, while he was filming the Netflix (NFLX) political thriller “House of Cards” in the Charm City. Later that same year, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him as a minor – becoming the first of more than a dozen men to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

“In Baltimore’s most sought-after gated enclave in Harborview, a residence of unprecedented luxury has emerged,” the real estate listing reads. “This one-of-a-kind property commands the city’s waterfront, offering privacy, prestige, and uninterrupted panoramic views, with the historic Domino Sugar sign serving as a centerpiece in the Baltimore skyline.”

Spacey lived in the 9,000 square foot home for seven years, even after his career waned in the face of mounting legal troubles. The actor originally purchased the home through an LLC, to conceal his identity, but he had to reveal his address during a 2022 court case to establish that he primarily resided in Maryland. That same year, a debt collection agency began foreclosure proceedings and Spacey’s homeowners’ association filed a lien against the property, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The property sold at a foreclosure auction last summer for $3.2 million to Baltimore real estate investor Sam Asgari, of Simo Homes LLC. Paul R. Cooper of Alex Cooper Auctioneers, which handled the foreclosure auction, told Mansion Global that Asgari was “not adverse to participating in foreclosure auctions.”

In October, Spacey’s attorneys asked a Baltimore Circuit Court judge to disqualify the sale, on the grounds that there was not sufficient notice for the auction. Spacey’s team argued that with more time, the house wouldn’t have sold at such a significant loss.

Asgari initially offered Spacey $50,000 to move out by mid-September, while Spacey asked to stay in the property until February. The parties settled their dispute in early November.

Asgari is marketing Spacey’s former home as “the Icon of Baltimore.” The five-level property has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half-baths, and a four-car garage. Additional amenities include a private elevator, a sauna, a home theater, and a rooftop terrace.

