Kinder Morgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $532 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI