What to know about the coronation of King Charles III, by the digits

A royal account

What to know about the coronation of King Charles III, by the digits

Millions will tune in to watch the royal ceremony taking place in Westminster Abbey on May 6

Julia Malleck
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales looks towards the Imperial State Crown as he delivers the Queen’s Speech during the state opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on May 10, 2022 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament formally marks the beginning of the new session of Parliament. It includes Queen's Speech, prepared for her to read from the throne, by her government outlining its plans for new laws being brought forward in the coming parliamentary year. This year the speech will be read by the Prince of Wales as HM The Queen will miss the event due to ongoing mobility issues
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

British royal proceedings are afoot. On Saturday (May 6), King Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, a title the 74-year-old assumed upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

Back in 1953, when Elizabeth was crowned queen regnant, the live broadcast—a historic first—was viewed by an estimated 20 million people. The grand affair set for this weekend is expected to draw many millions more viewers around the globe, with an estimated 1.2 million flocking to London to join the festivities.

But as the well-heeled and well-connected gather for the pageantry, thousands will also protest the coronation—and its exorbitant cost. Here’s what you need to know about King Charles III’s coronation, by the numbers.

What time is the coronation?

What time is the coronation?

Metropolitan police patrol an intersection near Buckingham Palace on a sunny day. The road is lined with British flags and flags of the Commonwealth countries.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

11:00: Time the coronation service begins, British Summer Time

On May 6, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey beginning at 10:20 am BST. The coronation ceremony will follow at 11am BST.

In the UK, the event will be broadcasted on BBC TV, digital, and radio channels. In London, it will also be streamed on a large screen in St. James’s Park.

For those in the US, major networks will broadcast the service, and online streaming services like Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling, and Hulu+ Live TV will also provide a broadcast.

A coronation concert will be held May 7 on the Windsor Castle grounds beginning at 8pm BST. Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, Andrea Bocelli are among the stars confirmed in the musical lineup. Major networks will cover the event live, including BBC channels and radio, and ABC’s Good Morning America in the US.

How old is the coronation ritual?

How old is the coronation ritual?

A symmetrical view of the main hall of Westminster Abbey. Members of the royal family follow follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of the church.
Photo: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

957: Years-long history of coronations being held in Westminster Abbey

King Charles III will be the 40th monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey, in a tradition stretching back to William the Conqueror, whose coronation was held in the church on Christmas Day in 1066.

The current iteration of the ceremony dates back to King Edward VII’s coronation held in 1902. It begins with a state procession to Westminster Abbey, followed by the Recognition, which involves the attendees in the church recognizing the next monarch and reciting “God Save the King” (or Queen).

Then the new monarch recites an oath, and is seated in the Coronation Chair. The 700-year-old piece of furniture sits atop an ancient, mystery-shrouded rock known as the Stone of Scone.

What is the Stone of Scone and how big is it?

What is the Stone of Scone and how big is it?

The Duke of Buccleuch (C) flanked by two members of The Royal Company of Archers stand by the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle
Photo: Russell Cheyne - Pool (Getty Images)

125 kg (276 lbs): The weight of the stone that’s usually kept in Edinburgh Castle, and has been shipped to London for King Charles III’s coronation.

The Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, isn’t the only artefact to keep an eye out for. The monarch is anointed with the Coronation Spoon in the most important moment in the ceremony. Following the “unction,” they will be enrobed in a golden garment called the Supertunica, and the Imperial Mantle will be placed on top. Finally, the monarch will be presented with pieces from the Crown Jewels and a crown will be placed atop their head.

In fact, King Charles III will wear not one, but two different crowns on May 6. St. Edward’s crown for the coronation, and the Imperial State Crown for his public appearance.

Who will be attending the coronation ceremony?

Who will be attending the coronation ceremony?

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Princess Catherine walk outside of Windsor Castle dressed in formal clothes.
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

2,000+: Estimated number of guests attending the coronation

About 2,000 guests—both of the royal and non-royal variety—will attend the coronation ceremony, representing 203 countries.

These include members of the House of Windsor, the UK’s reigning royal family, including next-in-line to the throne Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine and Charles’ second son, Prince Harry.

Several heads of state and foreign politicians have confirmed their attendance, including French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. US first lady Jill Biden will attend in the president’s stead—no US president has ever attended a British monarch coronation. Celebrities in attendance will include Buckingham Palace regulars David and Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, and Bear Grylls.

Though not on the guest list, the public has been invited to join Westminster Abbey attendees in swearing allegiance to King Charles III with the phrase: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law—so help me God.”

How much is the coronation costing UK taxpayers?

How much is the coronation costing UK taxpayers?

Members from the STUC, UCU, RMT and PCS unions hold signs at a protest. One sign reads "Still waiting for better pay and conditions," another "your move," and a third reads "history has its eyes on you."
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

£100 million ($125 million): The estimated coronation price tag

UK taxpayers will be footing a sizable bill for three days of coronation festivities.

Not everyone is pleased with the prospect. A recent YouGov survey estimates that over 50% of Britons surveyed do not think the event should be publicly funded, compared to nearly one third in favor of taxpayers chipping in.

SevenRooms, a restaurant management platform, predicts that consumers will spend an extra £2.6 billion ($3.27 billion) over the holiday weekend. Even so, many in the UK have continued to tighten their belts as the country weathers double-digit inflation and a cost of living crisis, which sparked the largest wave of strikes seen in the country in over three decades across various sectors.

Will there be any protests?

Will there be any protests?

Protestors holding yellow signs that read "Not My King" wait for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit Liverpool Central Library
Photo: Jon Super - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

1,600: Number of anti-monarchist protesters expected on coronation day

The anti-monarchy group Republic has planned a peaceful protest on May 6 in Trafalgar Square. The group is known for wearing yellow and popularizing the hashtag #NotMyKing.

The protest will be the first test of a controversial new protest law that went into effect on Wednesday (May 3), just three days before the coronation. The UK’s Public Order Act 2023 introduces a list criminal offenses could put protestors behind bars for up to six months for locking oneself to others, objects, or buildings, or as many as 12 months for blocking transportation links.

In September, when King Charles III succeeded his mother, a slew of arrests were carried out against anti-monarchy demonstrators. One man in Oxford, Symon Hill, was arrested and charged after shouting “who elected him?” at a ceremony announcing Charles as the new monarch. Charges against Hill were dropped in January. He plans to protest the King’s coronation.

How are people celebrating the coronation?

How are people celebrating the coronation?

Bunting featuring the cutout head of King Charles III in a crown seen on The Mall in London.
Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

2,875: Number of individually-wrapped chocolates used to create a King Charles III sculpture

Ahead of the coronation, a team of chocolatiers in Slough, England melted down thousands of candy bars to make a 23 kg (51 lbs) life-size bust of the British monarch dressed in military uniform.

Sugary tributes aside, the Bank Holiday weekend will be packed with parties, barbecues, and special events. Whether celebrating the monarchy, or calling for its abolition, you’ll be sure to find Britons across the UK raising a pint.

