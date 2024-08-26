This summer may finally be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean people are ready to stop traveling just yet. The end of the summer means the start of the academic year – and with it, the start of the college football season.

With Labor Day weekend fast-approaching, Airbnb is reporting a 130% increase in searches for short-term rentals in college football towns.

“This latest trend highlights a desire for ‘event-cations,’ where travelers combine attendance at major events, such as concerts or sporting events,” AirBnb explained in a recent report. “As game day excitement builds, travelers are also opting for unique accommodations that align with their football weekend plans.”

Major college football events can often be an economic boon for the surrounding community. When Houston, Texas hosted the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, the event brought an estimated $200 million into the city, according to Houston Public Media.

Even games played earlier in the season can draw big crowds and profits for local businesses. When Virginia faced off against Tennessee during last year’s season opener, the city of Nashville raked in $20.3 million in direct economic impact, according to the Tennessean.

Local officials often see major college sporting events as a tool to bring travelers into their cities who might otherwise not think to visit.

“The $20.3 million generated by the Tennessee vs. Virginia game showcases Nashville’s continued position as a college football hub, highlighting the city’s exceptional economic impact in the sports tourism sector,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, according to the Tennessean.

“This kickoff game demonstrates how sports can energize tourism, bolster local businesses and firmly establish Nashville as the ultimate destination for memorable college football moments.”

The college town seeing the most dramatic uptick in interested travelers before Labor Day weekend is Gainesville, Florida where there has been a 1,600% increase in searches for accommodations on Airbnb. Other college towns experiencing an increase in prospective travelers include College Station, Texas, where searches increased by 180%; Columbia, South Carolina, with a 200% increase; and Tallahassee, Florida with a 160% increase in searches.

