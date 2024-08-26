Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend

Lifestyle

Airbnb is reporting a 130% increase in searches for short-term rentals in college football towns

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

This summer may finally be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean people are ready to stop traveling just yet. The end of the summer means the start of the academic year – and with it, the start of the college football season.

With Labor Day weekend fast-approaching, Airbnb is reporting a 130% increase in searches for short-term rentals in college football towns.

“This latest trend highlights a desire for ‘event-cations,’ where travelers combine attendance at major events, such as concerts or sporting events,” AirBnb explained in a recent report. “As game day excitement builds, travelers are also opting for unique accommodations that align with their football weekend plans.”

Major college football events can often be an economic boon for the surrounding community. When Houston, Texas hosted the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, the event brought an estimated $200 million into the city, according to Houston Public Media.

Even games played earlier in the season can draw big crowds and profits for local businesses. When Virginia faced off against Tennessee during last year’s season opener, the city of Nashville raked in $20.3 million in direct economic impact, according to the Tennessean.

Local officials often see major college sporting events as a tool to bring travelers into their cities who might otherwise not think to visit.

“The $20.3 million generated by the Tennessee vs. Virginia game showcases Nashville’s continued position as a college football hub, highlighting the city’s exceptional economic impact in the sports tourism sector,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, according to the Tennessean.

“This kickoff game demonstrates how sports can energize tourism, bolster local businesses and firmly establish Nashville as the ultimate destination for memorable college football moments.”

The college town seeing the most dramatic uptick in interested travelers before Labor Day weekend is Gainesville, Florida where there has been a 1,600% increase in searches for accommodations on Airbnb. Other college towns experiencing an increase in prospective travelers include College Station, Texas, where searches increased by 180%; Columbia, South Carolina, with a 200% increase; and Tallahassee, Florida with a 160% increase in searches.

Continue reading to see the most-wishlisted Airbnb listings in college towns that are trending ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Gainesville, Florida: Unique Tiny Container Studio

Gainesville, Florida: Unique Tiny Container Studio

Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

Owner’s Description: “Crafted from a shipping container, this lovely studio offers 1 bathroom, a well-equipped kitchenette, a queen bed, and a Smart TV for relaxing movie nights. You’ll love your stay at this chic, cozy vacation rental, located only 2 miles from the University of Florida.”

College Station, Texas: The Happy Hideaway

College Station, Texas: The Happy Hideaway

Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

Owner’s Description: “Forget your worries in this spacious and serene space. The Happy Hideaway Condo is located in the heart of South College Station - only six-and-a-half miles from Kyle Field/Texas A&M. The Happy Hideaway sleeps up to 10 people and is equipped to satisfy your every need!”

Columbia, South Carolina: Modern, Cozy Renovation


Columbia, South Carolina: Modern, Cozy Renovation

Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

Owner’s Description: “This stylish renovation is a unique and inviting home for the full family or gathering of friends. With three bedrooms, baby items, and even a large memory foam bean bag that folds out into a queen mattress as a fun space for children to sleep, everyone will feel welcome here!”

Tallahassee, Florida: Shangri-La Treehouse

Tallahassee, Florida: Shangri-La Treehouse

Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

Owner’s Description: “Shangri-La Treehouse is the 1st and only luxury treehouse in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital city. Nestled between ancient oaks, Shangri-La Treehouse is luxury in the wild where serenity is found. You are invited to enjoy nine-and-a-half acres of verdant land amidst ducks, deer, owls, and other assorted wildlife that call Shangri-La home.”

Lubbock, Texas: The Caboose

Lubbock, Texas: The Caboose

Image for article titled The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend
Photo: Airbnb

Owner’s Description: “Stay in a real Santa Fe Caboose. Here at the Woodrow House B&B we have converted a retired Santa Fe Caboose into a room. Enjoy this unique opportunity for a night, weekend, or a week. This unique suite is just steps away from the pool and hot tub. There is a bathroom, shower and queen size bed in the Caboose.”

