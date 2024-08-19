The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America

Labor Day Weekend is almost upon us, and AAA says Americans across the country are planning on traveling.



AAA expects domestic travel to rise 9% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, with many Americans headed to Alaska for a cruise. The good news for travelers, the company says, is that costs are slightly down this year.

Travel will cost 2% less than last year, and gas is down to about $3.50 per gallon. It was $3.81 this time last year, AAA says.

“This is the time of year to go on an Alaska cruise,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “There are fewer crowds compared to earlier in the summer, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of fall colors! It’s no surprise Alaska cruises are sold out this Labor Day weekend.”

Here are the top destinations for domestic travel during the last long weekend of summer.