Travel

AAA says overall domestic travel will be up 9% this Labor Day weekend

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Ken Ilio (Getty Images)

Labor Day Weekend is almost upon us, and AAA says Americans across the country are planning on traveling.

AAA expects domestic travel to rise 9% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, with many Americans headed to Alaska for a cruise. The good news for travelers, the company says, is that costs are slightly down this year.

Travel will cost 2% less than last year, and gas is down to about $3.50 per gallon. It was $3.81 this time last year, AAA says.

“This is the time of year to go on an Alaska cruise,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “There are fewer crowds compared to earlier in the summer, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of fall colors! It’s no surprise Alaska cruises are sold out this Labor Day weekend.”

Here are the top destinations for domestic travel during the last long weekend of summer.

10: San Francisco, California

10: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Ian.CuiYi (Getty Images)
9: Juneau, Alaska

9: Juneau, Alaska

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)
8: Chicago, Illinois

8: Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
7: Denver, Colorado

7: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
6: Las Vegas, Nevada

6: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)
5: Boston, Massachusetts

5: Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)
4: New York City, New York

4: New York City, New York

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
3 Anchorage, Alaska

3 Anchorage, Alaska

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Blue Poppy (Getty Images)
2: Orlando, Florida

2: Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
1: Seattle, Washington

1: Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America
Photo: Karen Ducey (Getty Images)
