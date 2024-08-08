Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Travel

The holiday weekend comes as many in the travel industry are raising concerns about how inflation will affect vacationers

Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Jacqueline Anders (iStock by Getty Images)

It may feel like summer has just begun, but shorter days and cooler nights are already around the corner. Some travelers, hoping to make the most of the final days of summer, have already begun booking last-hurrah trips for Labor Day weekend.

The holiday weekend comes as many in the travel industry are raising concerns that Americans are vacationing less in the face of economic uncertainty. Airbnb, for example, recently announced that it was experiencing its slowest pace of growth since 2020, when the pandemic decimated the travel industry.

Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky told investors this week that long-term bookings dropped off in 2020 because customers had no confidence in their ability to take trips, then increased in 2022 and 2023 when people were enthusiastic about their ability to travel again.

The CEO characterized 2024 as a “return to normal,” but many in the industry are highlighting concerns that travel will continue to decline, in light of economic concerns. Other industry players, including Marriott International and Delta Air Lines, reported concerning forecasts for the next quarter in recent projections.

Despite these forecasts, however, many Americans are still planning exciting trips for the final long weekend of summer 2024. International travelers are planning on making their way to Latin American cities like Lima, Peru and Cancun, Mexico — as well as perennial favorites like Tokyo and Paris, according to an analysis by Booking.com.

The travel site identified trending foreign and domestic destinations by analyzing American travelers’ searches for hotel rooms with check-in dates between August 29, 2024, and Sept. 3, 2024, and comparing the results to the most-searched-for destinations from the same weekend in 2023.

Several of the most popular cities have been on-the-radar for would-be travelers throughout the summer season. Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, and Panama City Beach all topped the list of the most trending destinations for both Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, according to Booking.com.

Continue reading to see which American cities are trending for travelers ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Chicago, Illinois


Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Windy City is the most popular destination in the Midwest for Labor Day travelers. Among Chicago’s most popular tourist attractions are the Willis Tower, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the city’s iconic bean sculpture.

Destin, Florida

Destin, Florida

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Ghorne Photo (iStock by Getty Images)

Destin got a recent publicity boost when Taylor Swift sang about the Florida panhandle city in her song “Florida!!!” on her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. Destin is known for its white sand beaches, golf courses, and nature trails.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Michael Lee (iStock by Getty Images)

The sky-high temperatures of Las Vegas can be unnerving for outsiders — which is perhaps why travels feel inclined to visit during the final weeks of summer, as the heat declines. Las Vegas is famed for its shows and casinos, but the surrounding area also features state parks with spectacular desert landscapes.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: John Coletti (iStock by Getty Images)

Famed for its iconic boardwalk, Myrtle Beach is home to more than 60 miles of shorelines — making it an ideal destination for anyone looking to eke out their final summer beach days.

New York, New York

New York, New York

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

New York City is a perennial favorite among both foreign and domestic travelers looking to take a bite out of the Big Apple. In the final days of summer, tourists can experience outdoor destinations like Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge before heading to Broadway shows or the city’s famed museums.

Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

This Maryland resort town has a year-round population of fewer than 7,000 residents —but hundreds of thousands of tourists visit annually each summer. Ocean City boasts an array of fun summer activities, including kayaking, mini-golf, and boat tours.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There is perhaps no city in the United States more associated with vacation than Orlando, Florida. Home to both Disney World and Universal Studios, Orlando is sometimes referred to as the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach, Florida

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Jason Jones Travel Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Panama City Beach, in northwest Florida, is consistently ranked among the top beach destinations in the country. The resort town is known for its nine miles of white sand beaches and its crystal clear ocean water.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Jacob Biba for The Washington Post via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, this Appalachian resort city is home to Dollywood — the theme park owned by country music icon Dolly Parton. The city is a popular destination for fans of both southern culture and the natural beauty of Appalachia.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Image for article titled These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend
Image: Kyle Little (iStock by Getty Images)

Virginia’s most populous city is also one of its top destinations for travelers — in part due to its miles of oceanfront and beaches. The city will host several nationally-touring musicians for free concerts during Labor Day weekend to close out the summer.

