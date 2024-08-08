It may feel like summer has just begun, but shorter days and cooler nights are already around the corner. Some travelers, hoping to make the most of the final days of summer, have already begun booking last-hurrah trips for Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

The holiday weekend comes as many in the travel industry are raising concerns that Americans are vacationing less in the face of economic uncertainty. Airbnb, for example, recently announced that it was experiencing its slowest pace of growth since 2020, when the pandemic decimated the travel industry.

Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky told investors this week that long-term bookings dropped off in 2020 because customers had no confidence in their ability to take trips, then increased in 2022 and 2023 when people were enthusiastic about their ability to travel again.

The CEO characterized 2024 as a “return to normal,” but many in the industry are highlighting concerns that travel will continue to decline, in light of economic concerns. Other industry players, including Marriott International and Delta Air Lines, reported concerning forecasts for the next quarter in recent projections.

Despite these forecasts, however, many Americans are still planning exciting trips for the final long weekend of summer 2024. International travelers are planning on making their way to Latin American cities like Lima, Peru and Cancun, Mexico — as well as perennial favorites like Tokyo and Paris, according to an analysis by Booking.com.

The travel site identified trending foreign and domestic destinations by analyzing American travelers’ searches for hotel rooms with check-in dates between August 29, 2024, and Sept. 3, 2024, and comparing the results to the most-searched-for destinations from the same weekend in 2023.

Several of the most popular cities have been on-the-radar for would-be travelers throughout the summer season. Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, and Panama City Beach all topped the list of the most trending destinations for both Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, according to Booking.com.

Continue reading to see which American cities are trending for travelers ahead of Labor Day weekend.