Lands' End: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $355 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 14 cents to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

