The 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

Air and Space

The 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

All of them saw double-digit growth between 2022 and 2023

By
Melvin Backman
A man walks past a painting of an airport
A man walks past a painting of an airport
Photo: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration has three categories for America’s so-called “hub” airports, or the ones that see the most passenger traffic. There are the small hubs that get 0.05 to 0.25% each of all commercial enplanements. There are the medium hubs that 0.25 to 1% each of all commercial enplanements. And then there are the large hubs that get 1% or more all commercial enplanements apiece. One might think that these large hubs, which saw more than 10 million passengers each last year, would have a hard time getting busier year-over-year. But that’s not the case, with many of them seeing double-digit growth.

Click through to see which airports are America’s fastest-growing large hubs.

10. Newark Liberty International

Planes at Newark Liberty International Airport
Photo: Charly Triballeu/AFP (Getty Images)

New Jersey’s busiest airport is America’s 12th-busiest airport. It enplaned 21,774,690 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 24,505,862 passengers. That’s good for a 12.5% increase.

9. LaGuardia Airport

Planes at LaGuardia Airport
Photo: Charly Triballeu/AFP (Getty Images)

New York’s second-busiest airport is America’s 19th-busiest airport. It enplaned 14,367,463 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 16,173,072 passengers. That’s good for a 12.6% increase.

8. Los Angeles International Airport

Planes at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

California’s busiest airport is America’s fourth-busiest airport. It enplaned 32,326,616 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 36,676,975 passengers. That’s good for a 13.5% increase.

7. Nashville International Airport

Planes at Nashville International Airport
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images)

Tennessee’s busiest airport is America’s 28th-busiest airport. It enplaned 9,829,062 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 11,227,159 passengers. That’s good for a 14.2% increase.

6. General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport

Planes at General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport
Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)

Massachusetts’s busiest airport is America’s 16th-busiest airport. It enplaned 17,443,775 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 19,962,577 passengers. That’s good for a 14.4% increase.

5. Orlando International Airport

Planes at Orlando International Airport
Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Florida’s busiest airport is America’s seventh-busiest airport. It enplaned 24,469,733 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 28,033,177 passengers. That’s good for a 14.6% increase.

4. Daniel K Inouye International Airport

Planes at Daniel K Inouye International Airport
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Hawai’i’s busiest airport is America’s 31st-busiest airport. It enplaned 8,828,395 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 10,149,761 passengers. That’s good for a 15% increase.

3. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Planes at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP (Getty Images)

Maryland’s busiest airport is America’s 23rd-busiest airport. It enplaned 11,151,169 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 12,849,626 passengers. That’s good for a 15.2% increase.

2. Washington Dulles International Airport

Planes at Washington Dulles International Airport
Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP (Getty Images)

Virginia’s busiest airport is America’s 26th-busiest airport. It enplaned 10,266,324 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 12,073,231 passengers. That’s good for a 17.6% increase.

1. San Francisco International Airport

Planes at San Francisco International Airport
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

California’s second-busiest airport is America’s 13th-busiest airport. It enplaned 20,411,420 passengers in 2022. In 2023 it enplaned 24,191,117 passengers. That’s good for an 18.5% increase.

