The 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

The Federal Aviation Administration has three categories for America’s so-called “hub” airports, or the ones that see the most passenger traffic. There are the small hubs that get 0.05 to 0.25% each of all commercial enplanements. There are the medium hubs that 0.25 to 1% each of all commercial enplanements. And then there are the large hubs that get 1% or more all commercial enplanements apiece. One might think that these large hubs, which saw more than 10 million passengers each last year, would have a hard time getting busier year-over-year. But that’s not the case, with many of them seeing double-digit growth.

