We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Business News

Las Vegas Sands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $380 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS