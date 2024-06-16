Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 5 most affordable cities in America — and the 5 'impossibly unaffordable' ones

Real Estate

The 5 most affordable cities in America — and the 5 'impossibly unaffordable' ones

A new report looks at extreme housing costs, from “affordable” to “impossibly unaffordable”

By
Morgan Haefner
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)

If you asked most Americans how they felt about buying a house right now, it’d be a bleak conversation: Just 14% of consumers think that now is the time to purchase a home, a record low, according to the latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index.

But for those who are house hunting, there are places where their endeavor may be easier than others. In their latest Demographia International Housing Affordability report, researchers from the Center for Demographics and Policy at Chapman University and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy looked at where buying a home is the least and most affordable. They ranked cities from “affordable” to “impossibly unaffordable,” with the first five listed in this slideshow falling into the “impossibly unaffordable” category.

Take a look at which cities made the list.

5th least affordable: San Diego, CA

Photo: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull (Getty Images)
Photo: Joerg Mitter/Red Bull (Getty Images)
4th least affordable: San Francisco, CA

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
3rd least affordable: Honolulu, HI

Image: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)
Image: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)
2nd least affordable: Los Angeles, CA

Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Least affordable: San Jose, CA

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)
5th most affordable: Buffalo, NY

Photo: John Normile (Getty Images)
Photo: John Normile (Getty Images)
4th most affordable: Cleveland, OH

Photo: Lauren Bacho (Getty Images)
Photo: Lauren Bacho (Getty Images)
3rd most affordable: St. Louis, MO-IL

Photo: Michael B. Thomas (Getty Images)
Photo: Michael B. Thomas (Getty Images)
2nd most affordable: Rochester, NY

Photo: Ted Shaffrey (AP)
Photo: Ted Shaffrey (AP)
Most affordable: Pittsburgh, PA

Photo: Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (AP)
Photo: Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (AP)
