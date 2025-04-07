How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 least healthy cities in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Fitness

The 10 least healthy cities in America

"Where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at staying in good health," one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that where you live can majorly impact your health, whether it’s due to access to good hospitals, grocery stores, or mental health care. And for many Americans, the things they need to stay healthy are entirely out of reach.

Advertisement

WalletHub found the least healthy cities in the U.S. by looking at a bevy of factors to rank the 182 biggest cities in the country via a composite score.

It divided its metrics into four categories — healthcare, food, fitness, and green space — and considered everything from the cost of healthcare to farmer’s markets per capita to a city’s walkability.

“Staying healthy is a personal responsibility, and everyone should strive to eat nutritious food, exercise regularly and look after their mental health,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “However, where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at staying in good health.”

Continue reading to see which U.S. cities made the list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Jackson, Mississippi

#10: Jackson, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Peter Forest / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Memphis, Tennessee

#9: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Brad Vest / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Fort Smith, Arkansas

#8: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Wesley Hitt / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Corpus Christi, Texas

#7: Corpus Christi, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Huntington, West Virginia

#6: Huntington, West Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Jamie Sabau / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Laredo, Texas

#5: Laredo, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Columbus, Georgia

#4: Columbus, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Shreveport, Louisiana

#3: Shreveport, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Chris Graythen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Gulfport, Mississippi

#2: Gulfport, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Brownsville, Texas

#1: Brownsville, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 least healthy cities in America
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12