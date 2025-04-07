The 10 least healthy cities in America

It’s no secret that where you live can majorly impact your health, whether it’s due to access to good hospitals, grocery stores, or mental health care. And for many Americans, the things they need to stay healthy are entirely out of reach.

WalletHub found the least healthy cities in the U.S. by looking at a bevy of factors to rank the 182 biggest cities in the country via a composite score.

It divided its metrics into four categories — healthcare, food, fitness, and green space — and considered everything from the cost of healthcare to farmer’s markets per capita to a city’s walkability.

“Staying healthy is a personal responsibility, and everyone should strive to eat nutritious food, exercise regularly and look after their mental health,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “However, where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at staying in good health.”

