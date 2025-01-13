How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Autos
The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

The data comes from more than 300,000 respondents in the U.S. and looked at 20 different trouble areas

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

New cars are supposed to be more reliable than used ones — but that’s only true if you buy the correct vehicle.

Consumer Reports mined its annual auto survey to see which car models its members found to be the least reliable.

The data comes from more than 300,000 respondents in the U.S. and looked at 20 different trouble areas, like squeaky breaks, deteriorating interior trim, and EV charging problems.

To find the least reliable cars, the publication rated each factor by severity and gave each car a total score.

Check out which cars were deemed the least reliable by Consumer Reports’ survey — and shop with caution if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

#8: TIE — Volkswagen ID.4 and Genesis G70

#8: TIE — Volkswagen ID.4 and Genesis G70

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
#7: Ford F-150 Lightning

#7: Ford F-150 Lightning

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: TIE: Jeep Wrangler and Nissan Frontier

#6: TIE: Jeep Wrangler and Nissan Frontier

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)
#5: Jeep Grand Cherokee

#5: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
#4: Ford Escape Hybrid

#4: Ford Escape Hybrid

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Ford
#3: Rivian R1T

#3: Rivian R1T

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Roman Tiraspolsky (Getty Images)
#2: TIE: GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado

#2: TIE: GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Artistic Operations (Getty Images)
#1: Ford F-150 Hybrid

#1: Ford F-150 Hybrid

Image for article titled The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (Getty Images)
