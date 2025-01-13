The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

New cars are supposed to be more reliable than used ones — but that’s only true if you buy the correct vehicle.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports mined its annual auto survey to see which car models its members found to be the least reliable.

The data comes from more than 300,000 respondents in the U.S. and looked at 20 different trouble areas, like squeaky breaks, deteriorating interior trim, and EV charging problems.

To find the least reliable cars, the publication rated each factor by severity and gave each car a total score.

Check out which cars were deemed the least reliable by Consumer Reports’ survey — and shop with caution if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.