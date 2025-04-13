The 8 most chaotic airports in America

Getting through the airport and onto your flight can feel like a chaotic experience no matter where you’re traveling, but some airports are more hectic than others.

Advertisement

Casino review site Casino of the Kings analyzed U.S. airports to find which ones are most likely to throw a wrench in your travel plans. It looked at a series of factors to determine its ranking: airports with the highest rates of mishandled bags, passenger satisfaction scores, the percent of total daily flights delayed, and the percent of total daily flights canceled.

“With delays, cancellations, and mishandled baggage affecting millions of travelers each year, it’s clear that improvements are necessary to ensure a smoother and more predictable travel experience,” a Casino of the Kings spokesperson said. “By addressing these operational challenges, airports can better meet passenger expectations, reduce frustration, and ultimately restore trust in air travel. Otherwise, these airports risk losing passengers, who may opt for alternatives at the first opportunity.”

Continue reading to see which airports made the list.