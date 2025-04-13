How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 8 most chaotic airports in America

Airlines

The 8 most chaotic airports in America

These airports aren't the most reliable thanks to delays, mishandled baggage, and high cancellation rates

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Getting through the airport and onto your flight can feel like a chaotic experience no matter where you’re traveling, but some airports are more hectic than others.

Casino review site Casino of the Kings analyzed U.S. airports to find which ones are most likely to throw a wrench in your travel plans. It looked at a series of factors to determine its ranking: airports with the highest rates of mishandled bags, passenger satisfaction scores, the percent of total daily flights delayed, and the percent of total daily flights canceled.

“With delays, cancellations, and mishandled baggage affecting millions of travelers each year, it’s clear that improvements are necessary to ensure a smoother and more predictable travel experience,” a Casino of the Kings spokesperson said. “By addressing these operational challenges, airports can better meet passenger expectations, reduce frustration, and ultimately restore trust in air travel. Otherwise, these airports risk losing passengers, who may opt for alternatives at the first opportunity.”

Continue reading to see which airports made the list.

#8: Harry Reid International Airport — Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff (Getty Images)

Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport took the eighth spot, with 35.8% of its flights facing delays.

#7: O’Hare International Airport — Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport has the highest delay rate of any airport on the study, with more than 50% of flights not leaving on time. It was helped by lower lost baggage rates than other airports.

#6: Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport — Florida

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

This Florida airport took the sixth spot due to a high delay rate of 44.8% and 2.6% of all daily flights being canceled.

#5: John F. Kennedy International Airport — New York City

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

JFK Airport in NYC was ranked the fifth-worst with a higher rate of baggage issues than other airports and 35% of its flights dealing with delays.

#4: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport — Texas

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)

The Texas airport has the highest cancellation rate surveyed, with almost 10% of all flights daily getting cancelled, placing it in the fourth-worst spot overall.

#3: Orlando International Airport — Florida

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Stringer (Getty Images)

Orlando’s main and largest airport ranked third with almost half its flights facing delays and 4.7% getting cancelled.

#2: Newark Liberty International Airport — New Jersey

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Newark Liberty, which serves the NYC metro area, ranked second thanks to a high rate of mishandling baggage and two in five flights facing delays.

#1: Tampa International Airport — Florida

Image for article titled The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Staff (Getty Images)

Tampa’s main airport was ranked the least reliable and most chaotic, with more than half of flights getting delayed and 8% getting canceled.

