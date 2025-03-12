Earnings Snapshots

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 12, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
LEGH-0.85%

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH-0.85%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a decrease in product sales to $129,345,000 from $145,100,000 in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to a reduction in unit volumes shipped, primarily in direct sales and inventory finance sales categories.

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Consumer, MHP, and dealer loans interest income increased to $41,182,000 from $37,420,000, due to growth in the loan portfolios.

Advertisement

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Other revenue increased to $13,664,000 from $6,624,000, primarily due to land sales related to the Forest Hollow mobile home community and the property in Marble Falls, Texas.

Advertisement

Cost of product sales decreased to $90,071,000 from $99,692,000, reflecting a decrease in units sold.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $23,222,000 from $24,279,000, primarily due to a decrease in warranty costs and consulting fees.

Net income for the year was $61,642,000, up from $54,460,000 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $35,993,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $6,714,000 and $28,878,000, respectively.

Legacy had a working capital of $124,306,000 as of December 31, 2024. The company acknowledges its dependence on positive operating results and potential financing to meet future obligations.

Advertisement

The filing also details a settlement agreement related to prior debt, resulting in a gain of $5.4 million.

Legacy does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

Advertisement

The company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting due to insufficient documentation and review of control activities, among other issues.

Legacy continues to focus on expanding its financing solutions and maintaining its competitive production strategies.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Legacy Housing Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.