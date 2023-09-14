Lennar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $8.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN