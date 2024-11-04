Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Levi's, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Levi's, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs

Major retail brands would likely pass potential costs onto consumers

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Former President Donald Trump at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Former President Donald Trump at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Under a Donald Trump presidency, a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican imports could lead to significant price increases on popular clothing brands. Companies such as Levi’s, Nike (NKE), and Patagonia, which source a portion of their products from Mexico, may have no choice but to pass those costs onto consumers.

Advertisement

While some U.S. manufacturers stand to gain from such tariffs, the overall impact could be detrimental to consumers. The proposed tariffs could reduce American spending power by an estimated $46 billion to $78 billion annually, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). For example, the price of athletic shoes could increase from $50 to as much as $64.

The retail sector is already grappling with supply chain disruptions and rising operational costs, and additional tariffs could further squeeze consumers’ wallets.

During his presidency, Trump imposed tariffs on various imports, particularly from China, but did not enact a blanket tariff specifically targeting Mexican imports. Instead, his administration focused on renegotiating trade agreements, such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), to alter trade dynamics with Mexico.

If tariffs were to return, it could potentially lead to decreased consumer spending as shoppers navigate rising costs. Ahead of the presidential election, we’ve compiled a list of seven major clothing brands that could see price increases if a tariff were imposed on Mexican imports with an example of an item that could possibly be hiked.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Levi’s

1. Levi’s

Levi’s 501 jeans on Feb.13, 2019, in San Francisco, California.
Levi’s 501 jeans on Feb.13, 2019, in San Francisco, California.
Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Known for its iconic denim, Levi’s produces a wide range of jeans, jackets, and casual apparel. Popular items such as the 501 jeans are produced in Mexico.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs of Levi’s jeans: $79.50 pants would cost $99.38.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Nike

2. Nike

A detail of the Nike basketball shoes worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo on Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A detail of the Nike basketball shoes worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo on Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Image: Patrick McDermott (Getty Images)

Athletic giant Nike manufactures a variety of its products in Mexico, including running shoes, workout gear, and athletic clothing.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on Nike sneakers: $150 shoes would cost $187.50.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Adidas

3. Adidas

Image for article titled Levi&#39;s, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs
Image: Neilson Barnard / Staff (Getty Images)

Similar to Nike, Adidas (ADDYY) has manufacturing operations in Mexico for some of its footwear and apparel, including popular shoes such as the Ultraboost and the company’s NMD lines.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on Adidas Ultraboost: $135 sneakers would cost $168.75.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Patagonia

4. Patagonia

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Gareth Thomas at Twickenham Stoop on Nov. 8, 2019, in London, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Gareth Thomas at Twickenham Stoop on Nov. 8, 2019, in London, England.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

The outdoor clothing brand sources some of its products from Mexico, particularly its outdoor clothing line, which includes fleece jackets and outdoor gear.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on a Patagonia puffer jacket: A $240 coat would cost $300.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. New Balance

5. New Balance

Image for article titled Levi&#39;s, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs
Image: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

New Balance has a mixed manufacturing strategy, producing some shoes domestically while also importing some from Mexico and other countries.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on New Balance 530: A $100 pair of shoes would cost $125.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Tecovas

6. Tecovas

Image for article titled Levi&#39;s, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs
Image: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tecovas produces many of its boots in Mexico, particularly from the region in Leon. The brand imports these boots regularly.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on Tecovas cowboy boots: A $345 pair would cost $431.25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. American Eagle Outfitters

7. American Eagle Outfitters

Image for article titled Levi&#39;s, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Despite its name, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) imports a large volume of items such as jeans, T-shirts, and hoodies. Much of the company’s denim production takes place in Mexico, particularly for the AE jeans line.

Advertisement

Trump tariff costs on AE jeans: A $42 pair of jeans would cost $52.50.

Advertisement